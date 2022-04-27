Top Gun: Maverick: Tom Cruise, Jon Hamm and more will be in Mexico to present the film

After numerous delays, Top Gun: Maverick is finally approaching its premiere on May 27. At CinemaCon 2022, more previews of the Paramount Pictures film could be seen, with new posters showing Tom Cruise, the protagonist of this saga, on a motorcycle, in a cockpit and standing next to a fighter plane, all with the sunset on the horizon. Cruise’s poster next to the plane seems to recall the IMAX cover of the original film which had a younger Maverick standing on a tarmac with helmet in hand in a very similar pose. The good news for Mexican fans is that the actor will be in Mexico to present the film.

According to a statement released by Paramount Pictures Mexico, the presence of Tom Cruise in Mexico on May 6 has been confirmed. The actor will be on the red carpet at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, and also Joseph Kosinski, director of the film, as well as part of its main cast: Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Danny Ramirez and Monica Barbaro.

At CinemaCon 2021, the first 13 minutes of the film were shown to the public, as well as a new trailer. According to Deadline, the opening sees Maverick challenge the Admiral and fly at Mach 10. When the trailer was finally released, fans were quick to note similarities between it and the Star Wars: The Force Awakens trailer, citing specific shots that looked nearly identical to the trailer. Episode VII trailer. But the second trailer left a better taste in the mouth, it came as an early holiday gift for Top Gun fans. There is also a fan-made LEGO version of the trailer. The official synopsis for the film reads:

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, excelling as a fearless test pilot and avoiding rising through the ranks in the Navy, which It would prevent him from flying. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a special mission that no living pilot has seen before, Maverick meets Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the late friend’s son. of Maverick and radar intercept officer, Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose”.

In an interview for Collider, Joseph Kosinski spoke of the evolution of the film and the return of Val Kilmer:

The rivalry and relationship between Iceman and Maverick is one of those things that makes that first movie so iconic,” he said. It’s a relationship that’s important to the Top Gun franchise and as a fan I’d like to see how it has evolved. working with an actor of that caliber, seeing the chemistry, the camaraderie between him and Tom, and having those two characters come together in this movie, was a really special moment and one of my favorite parts of the movie. Maverick is still the guy we remember from the first Top Gun. He keeps that old Ninja under a tarp in the hangar and he still wears those Ray-Ban aviators. But that has taken a personal toll, and Maverick has to confront some things from his past and come to terms with it. with them. It’s a rite of passage story, very much like the first movie. But this is a man now in a different place. He’s the best at what he does and he’s dedicated his whole life to aviation.

Anthony Edwards isn’t ruling out a Ghost Goose plot, but at least if we don’t get it, we get Miles Teller as the Goose’s son, Bradley Bradshaw. In fact, in the latest trailer, it appears that Bradley isn’t the biggest fan of Maverick. “My dad believed in you, I’m not going to make the same mistake,” he tells her. Ouch.

Michael Ironside won’t be returning as Lt. Rick ‘Jester’ Heatherly, and the actor attributes that to the fact that his relationship with producer Jerry Bruckheimer is apparently not the best. Nor Kelly McGillis as Charlotte Blackwood, because according to Bruckheimer her arc “was far behind, in the first film”. Jennifer Connelly is the female lead of the film. she plays a single mother who runs a local bar near the Marine base. She will be joined by Jon Hamm’s Vice Admiral Cyclone and Ed Harris, who plays Maverick’s overseer, a hitherto unnamed Rear Admiral.

We are finally nearing the end of the Top Gun: Maverick saga that has started since the movie was first released in 2010. Once things got underway for the movie in 2018, one thing after another kept it from making it to the big screen. goal. Like many other productions of its time. COVID-19 has delayed it even further until now. The film hits theaters in Mexico on May 27.

