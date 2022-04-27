Tom Cruise will visit Mexico City

Is it Tom Cruise or Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez? If next week you’re walking down the street and you don’t know if it’s the actor or the Formula 1 driver who just got another podium, don’t worry, it’s about the Hollywood star who will be visiting Mexico to promote his new action movie and he will not be alone because some more celebrities will accompany him.

In the digital world, a meme has already been made that Cruise and Pérez look alike, even the pilot himself has recognized it in some interviews. However, the one that will appear in our country is the actor as part of his promotional tour for the film Top Gun: Maverick.

This new film is the sequel to the film Top Gun, which premiered in the distant 1986, and which was an action, drama and romance film that starred Cruise and Kelly McGillis. This production stood out among other films of the genre for its sequences with airplanes and for the soundtrack that it presented.

When will Tom Cruise be in Mexico?

The new film by the actor born in New York on July 3, 1962 will have its world premiere at the end of May. It will be one more film that Cruise does in the action genrewhere it is probably an icon thanks to other movies like Jack Reacher, Mission Impossible Y On the edge of tomorrow.

Of course, this success was also reflected in his wallet, since it is estimated that in 2020 he had a heritage of around 570 million dollars and according to Forbes magazine, he is the second richest actor in the world. Even his films have grossed more than 4 billion dollars in the United States alone.

Now he will be in Mexico City on May 6 alongside other big screen stars such as Jennifer Con Nelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Danny Ramírez, Mónica Barbaro, as well as director Joe Kosinski.

If you are a fan of the actor, keep an eye on the hotel or any other place where you can see Tom Cruise, because crossing paths with a Hollywood star is not possible every day.