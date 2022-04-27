Tom Cruise: The actor will visit Mexico to promote “Top Gun: Maverick”

american actor Tom Cruise has confirmed that he will visit our country on next may 6 to attend the red carpet of the premiere of his latest film, Top Gun: Maverick.

Joining him for this event will be part of the film’s main cast: Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Danny Ramirez and Monica Barbaro, as well as director Joe Kosinski. More details of the event will be shared through the official Paramount Pictures social networks.

“Top Gun: Meverick” will be available in theaters and IMAX theaters on May 25, with two preview days on May 21 and 22, ticket sales will be available from May 6.

Synopsis for “Top Gun: Maverick”

After more than thirty years of service as one of the best aviators in the Navy, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, excelling as a courageous test pilot and avoiding rising through the ranks in the army, which would prevent him from flying.

When he finds himself training a detachment of “Top Gun” graduates for a special mission that no living pilot has seen before, “Maverick” meets Lieutenant “Bradley Bradshaw” (Miles Teller), call sign: “rooster”the son of “Maverick’s” late friend and radar intercept officer, Lt. “Nick Bradshaw”also know as “Goose”.

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, “Maverick” is drawn into a fight against his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly. “Top Gun: Maverick” will hit theaters under the Cinépolis Guarantee seal.

