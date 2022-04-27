Tom Cruise Might Sue the Studio Behind ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ – Movie News

Tom Cruise, one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, is in the middle of a legal fight that has been going on for just over a year and this could affect the future of the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise.

Apparently not all that glitters is gold, especially in Hollywood. On this occasion, it was Tom Cruise himself, one of the biggest stars in the entertainment industry, who found in the middle of a legal dispute with Paramount, the studio with which he has worked for so many years developing the Mission Impossible saga.

‘Mission: Impossible 8’ will be Tom Cruise’s last film as Ethan Hunt

The reason? According to an article published by The Hollywood Reporterthe 60-year-old New York actor has met with a group of lawyers to analyze the pros and cons of a legal battle because Paramount decided to give Mission Impossible 7 a single 47-day theatrical release window.

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ will hit theaters in July 2023.



Once that deadline has expired, the new film by agent Ethan Hunt will arrive exclusively on the Paramount+ streaming platform. This decision bothered Tom Cruise, since previous installments of this franchise have reached up to three months in theaters.which would mean a substantial change in earnings, a detail that is not minor considering that Tom is also a producer of these films.

At the moment no further details have been revealed, the only sure thing is that first they will wait for the release of the seventh installment of the saga and then they will have a meeting again to discuss these issues.