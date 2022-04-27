Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone in Spider-Man No Way Home, getting closer to being a reality

It seems that it is more and more likely that we will see Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Is the Spider-Verse finally coming to the MCU?

Every day that passes the expectation for Spider-Man: No Way Home increases more and more. And it is that little by little the rumors that indicate that we will see the main actors in the future film of the Marvel Cinematic Universepresenting the Spider-Verse in live action following the brilliant animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

After confirming that we will see Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina re-incarnate their respective roles as Electro and Doctor Octopus in the Spider-Man: No Way Home movieNow new reports indicate that the main actors of the previous Spider-Man sagas are getting closer to appearing in the new installment.

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney+. Subscribe for €8.99/month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price. start subscription

According to Collider, it is expected that Andrew Garfield Y Kirsten Dunst return in No Way Home, while Tobey Maguire Y Emma Stone have received offers to participate in the film. While there is still no official confirmation from Sony Pictures or Marvel Studios, it seems that it is more and more possible that we will see the actors in the Jon Watts film.

At the moment, little is known about the plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home. According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, both Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Scarlet Witch and Vision “tell a narrative, a story that involves a multiversal anomaly.”

VIDEO Everything We Know About Spider-Man: No Way Home… And What We Suspect!

Taking into account that the end of Loki has opened the season of Multiverse in the MCU and that Doctor Strange will be present in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it is not unreasonable to think that we will finally see the Spider-Verse in the new movie, although without an official confirmation about it, there is still the remote possibility that all this will finally come to nothing. Let’s hope it doesn’t!

At the moment we have to wait until the official synopsis of the film and/or its first trailer is revealed in order to get an idea of ​​where the film will go. If everything goes fine, The Spider-Man: No Way Home movie will hit theaters on December 17, 2021.