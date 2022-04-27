Tobey Maguire “comes out” in the new poster of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and nobody saw it!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies of this year. Endless rumors have swirled around her, perhaps the strongest being those that suggest that she could become the first film with the most cameos in the history of Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM).

Now that the multiverse has been unleashed by a spell of Stephen Strange that got out of control, as well as by time travel from Loki, It is likely that characters from films and series from past phases of Marvel will converge, in addition to the introduction of new heroes and villains and the “return” of others whose rights did not belong to Marvel, but to producers such as Fox or Sony.

At least that is what the so-called House of Ideas let us glimpse in the first trailer for the sequel to Doctor Strange, when the appearance of the Professor Charles Xavierthe leader of the X Men interpreted by Sir Patrick Stewart. So the networks think we could see other characters from the comics like The Fantastic 4, Wolverine or Deadpoolfor example.

After Spider-Man: No Way Home, it became clear that everything is possible in the Universe that Marvel has created in association with other producers, in this case Sony. And it is worth remembering that jon watts managed to bring together on screen the three actors who have given life to the friendly Spider-Man in the last 20 years: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland.

Will Tobey appear in this multiverse?

The confirmation of spiderverse It was undoubtedly a great success and had enormous acceptance from the public and fans of the character created by Stan Lee. So much so that the film managed to position itself as the sixth highest grossing not only of the pandemic, but in the history of modern cinema. Due to its runaway success, it was even rumored that both Maguire and Garfield were being considered for future Marvel projects.

And immediately the closest reference was Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, since it is said that it will have more than thirty cameos, it would be the return -at least- of Maguire’s Spider-Man, which would make sense without we believe that the director of this new film is sam raimithe same filmmaker who back in 2002 gave Tobey the opportunity to be the first Peter Parker in Sony’s live-action films.

Rumors about the appearance of Tobey Maguire in this film grow more as the release date approaches, which is this May 5. And more now, when a week after launch, Marvel Studios has released a new poster starring variants of Doctor Strange and the Scarlet Witch, America Chavez, Baron Mordo, Wong and Christine Palmer.

However, some curious people trying to confirm that Marvel can put subtle winks in their promotional images or trailers analyzed the image and could have found confirmation that Tobey will be in the film.

In addition to the above, a few days ago they also circulated photos and videos on the internet allegedly leaked from the productionin which the scenes they recorded for Doctor Strange 2 Tobey Maguire would appearNicolas Cage (Ghost Rider), Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) Y Edward Norton (Hulk).

“Tobey and Hugh Jackman are not in the movie… They are saving the strongest weapons for Secret Wars. Expect Tobey, Andrew and maybe Hugh in Secret Wars,” tweeted the MarvelVerse.Geek portal. It is worth remembering that it is rumored that Secret Wars could be the bow next marvel crossover movie which is at the level of the saga of The Avengersmaybe for the MCU Phase 5.

Secret Wars is a comic book series that ran between 1984 and 1985 in which a character named The Beyonder “kidnaps” superheroes and villains from different realities and takes them to a fictional planet called Battleworld. There he will put them to fight each other, so they must form teams and create alliances in order to win these “secret wars” and be able to return to their universes.

