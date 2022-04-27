three different ways to achieve it

Surgery to make the forehead smaller: everything you need to know

Over the years, trends shape different canons of beauty. While in decades past it was considered the epitome of beauty a round, undefined face; Currently, faces with marked featuresespecially the jawline and cheekbones, are the most desired.

Having naturally defined cheekbones is in the hands of genetics, but if in our case, genes have not played in our favor, there are plenty of resources with which to achieve that prominent defined face. cheekbones worn by models like Bella Hadid and actresses like Cameron Diaz. Depending on the results you are looking for and the investment you want to make, you should opt for one or the other option. But first, sit down and carefully read all the tools that are displayed at your disposal.

Makeup for cheekbones

It is the resource that is available to anyone and the most recommended when you do not want to change your face permanently. The negative part is that to benefit from its effects you will have to reapply it every time you want to define your cheekbones. One technique experts use is to play with light and dark. To do this, they first deeply hydrate the face by applying serum and moisturizing cream. In this step you can focus skin care on your goal by opting for an illuminating cream, this is the one used by Victoria Beckham.

Next we must apply the bronzer. It is important where we impact with the first touch so that the application is natural. You should take the cheekbone as a reference and put the greatest amount of product there. Later it is important to blend upwards to avoid the feeling of sagging. If you have used a cream product, you can put a powder on it, to seal the first one and make it last longer. Now apply blush to the highest area of ​​the apples of the cheeks, avoiding that the color goes down too much. Finish with dots of highlighter high on the bone, above the bronzer.

facial injections

Facial injections are the aesthetic discovery of this era and also offer a solution, more permanent than makeup, to sculpt the cheekbones. They usually last between six months and two years, depending on the previous state of the facial skin. For this purpose, both hyaluronic acid and other types of fillers such as Sculptra and Radiesse are used. For this reason, it is important to go to a prior consultation with the professional, so that they can assess your case and the type of infiltrations that best suit your face.

The procedure usually lasts 30 minutes and the results are immediate – except with Sculptra, which requires several sessions to notice its effects. As immediate effects, it is possible that after treatment the area becomes red, swollen or even bruised, but within a couple of days this should all go away. Permanent side effects are rarer, but may include granulomas or nodules, infection, or asymmetries in outcome.

midface lift

When it comes to mature skin that has already suffered the effects of flaccidity, it is not enough to apply fillers, it is necessary to reposition the tissues beforehand. This procedure tries to resolve the loss of volume and sagging of the cheeks. During the intervention, the cheekbone tissue is repositioned and returned to its original place. It is a procedure that can be performed endoscopically, through incisions in the scalp, or through traditional incisions next to the ear. The intervention usually lasts about two hours, although it is also possible to combine it with others in order to obtain a total rejuvenation of the face.

