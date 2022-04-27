Thong sandals are the new Birkenstocks

The season of sandals has officially begun, and one guy in particular is preparing to conquer the limelight: flip-flops. We are not, of course, talking about traditional beach or poolside footwear. We refer to the flip flops with a high fashion content, those with plateau, heel and various other style details, often made of leather, rather than rubber. Of course, if we continue to consider them in the category of practical and “disengagement” summer shoes, it must be admitted that they do not guarantee the stability of the Birkenstocks, nor are they as robust, but, on the other hand, they are appreciated for their versatility . While maintaining their relaxed character, in fact, they also marry with the most chic outfits, proving to be suitable for any occasion, both during the day and in the evening. In short, they are the perfect expression of an informal and casual elegance, typically summery.

That flip-flops are the trend, in terms of footwear, for spring summer 2022 is indicated not only by the catwalks, but also by the choices of style icons. One of the most influential, supermodel Kendall Jenner, has sported no less than three different models since the beginning of the year. In a photo she posted on Instagram, she wore a pair with platform and block heel by Dries Van Noten, paired with the hit Loewe tank dress with splashes of color. She was then paparazzi with the now legendary longuette by Jacquemus and a pair of black Simon Miller flip flops. Finally, she succumbed to the call of the early 2000s by wearing the model with a maxi-wedge by Coperni (also much appreciated by her colleague Bella Hadid).

Coperni, spring summer 2022 Peter White Coperni, spring summer 2022 Peter White

The trendiest flip flops models are equipped with elegant mini-heels or platforms of variable height (gaining centimeters seems to be one of the indispensable aspirations for the current season). Aesthetic solutions are the most diverse. The minimal “Ginza” of The Row, for example, are played on the contrast between the shiny leather of the straps and the velvety finish of the wedge, while the “Selene” model by The Attico is characterized by the upper in jeans and the rounded shape of the plateau . The color in a patchwork version, on the other hand, is the distinctive feature of Chloé’s “Lou” flip-flops, whose originality is enhanced by the detail of the crochet fabric straps.

Coperni, we have seen it, focuses on the Y2K nostalgia factor through the maxi-size wedge. Moreover, almost all the looks seen at the brand’s spring summer 2022 fashion show were paired with platform flip flops, some of which had the upper covered with beads, in order to create plays of light as the models walked the catwalk.

Chloé, spring summer 2022 Estrop Chloé, spring summer 2022 Pascal Le segretain

Then there are the specifically party models. From the silver ones by Miu Miu to the gilded and studded ones proposed by Versace, up to those that Rejina Pyo created for those who love unconventional aesthetic solutions: asymmetrical square toe and feather-trimmed straps.

Rejina Pyo, spring summer 2022

Below, the shopping selection by Elena Bara with the most beautiful models of flip-flops to wear this summer.

The Row Ginza thong sandals in leather and suede Cover Thong sandals with platform

Isabel Marant Orene leather thong sandals Miu Miu Leather thong sandals

Gia Borghini Gia 5 thong sandals in leather Brunello Cucinelli Leather thong sandals with decoration

The Attic Selene thong sandals in suede with platform Dries Van Noten Leather thong sandals with platform

Versace Leather thong sandals with platform Jimmy Choo Rowan leather thong sandals

This article was originally published on British Vogue.