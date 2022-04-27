This will Netflix charge you for sharing your password

As part of the commercial strategies that Netflix has prepared to combat the loss of users and the increase in competition, it was announced that shared accounts would be eliminated next year. However, there will be a way to have multiple devices in different locations under one subscription, although this will come at a higher price. Thus, It has already been revealed how expensive it will be to have this option enabled.

Recently, Netflix began experimenting with charging per user outside the address where the account is usually used. This is something that has been implemented in various countries, including several in Latin America.. In this way, these are the new increases:

-Costa Rica: $2.99 ​​dollars ($61 Mexican pesos).

-Chile: $2380 Chilean pesos ($58 Mexican pesos).

-Peru: $7.9 Peruvian soles ($43 Mexican pesos).

Thus, it is expected that once this increase is available in Mexico, we will have to pay between $50 and $60 pesos per month for having subaccounts that can be used outside the home. Now we just need to wait for a date for these changes to be implemented in more countries.

Editor’s Note:

What was once one of Netflix’s most valuable points will soon become one of its most hated. It is clear that the company has to make tough decisions to get ahead, but it is disappointing that users are affected.

Via: 24 Hours.