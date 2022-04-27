This was the reunion of Tom Hanks with Wilson, the ball from ‘Náufrago’

Cast Away, with Tom Hanks, premiered in 2000

One of the most intense scenes in the movie. Castaway It is when its protagonist sees a volleyball ball (which he called Wilson) get lost in the sea. who accompanied him on his adventure to return home. The emotion and despair that actor Tom Hanks showed at that moment went down in history.

But the memory of the film, directed by Robert Zemeckisreturned to the life of Hanks, who he was reunited with Wilson during a baseball game between the Cleveland Guardians against the San Francisco Giants, at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The actor was invited to throw out the first pitch of the match and showed his love for the Cleveland cast.

Wilson was the only friend of Chuck Noland (Tom Hanks) on an island

What generated a deafening applause from the stadium attendees was not only the presence of the Hollywood star, but the appearance of the ball with Wilson’s famous painted face, which moved remotely on the field.

At one point Tom Hanks grabbed the ball and put it on his head. He then let it roll some more and threw it to Larry Dobby Jr, one of the local team players and son of Larry Dobby, famous for being the first African-American to be part of the major leagues of American baseball.

Where is the real ball?

In November 2021, the famous ball, which was part of the film, was put up for auction. The sale was organized by Prop Storea movie memorabilia auction house created in 1998 by a movie lover who bought things for himself but ended up turning his passion into a business.

At the auction, held on September 9 of that year, a fan paid $310,000 for the ball used in the film.

Wilson was described in the sales post as follows: “The off-white leather volleyball it is heavily worn with paint applied to create a dirty look. There is a dark brown and red ‘face’ on the front, representing Chuck’s bloody handprint.

