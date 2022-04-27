This was the hottest moment of JLo and Ben Affleck in his Mercedes Benz

JLo and Ben Affleck are living their romance to the full, as two teenagers. After the news of the commitment and the prenuptial contract they signed, of which one of its clauses was leaked, they continue to make headlines. This time has been very hot who lived in his Mercedes Benz. Read on and find out how it happened.

The video that was leaked on the networks shows Ben Affleck arriving at the house’s parking lot in a Mercedes Benz. Upon his arrival, the Bronx Diva comes out to greet him. JLo’s attitude of hers makes her look very much in love with her. The actor gets out of the car and shares some warm kisses with Jennifer.

JLo and Ben are pure love at that moment. It can be seen in the video that they also exchange several hugs. Both stars are dressed casually. She wears a black jumpsuit with a white t-shirt. While the actor wears black jeans, a plaid shirt with a t-shirt underneath and white tennis shoes.

The video is almost three minutes long. In the material, both stars are very caramelized until finally JLo gets into the Mercedes and starts it. A video that went viral on social networks and already has more than 140,000 views on YouTube.

The car that stars in this romantic moment between Jennifer and Ben is a Mercedes S63 AMG. A luxurious car with a power of 612 horsepower.

This has been Ben and JLo’s most spontaneous romantic moment since they announced their engagement. The singer showed off the ring Ben gave her in the video On The JLo, which he shared on his social networks. Later his representatives would confirm the good news of the commitment to the magazine People.

* Photo: Taken from official Ben Affleck.

👈 Leave your Evaluation