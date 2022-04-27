This is what Margot Robbie looks like as ‘Barbie’ Do you know who will be ‘Ken’?

‘Barbie’ will finally have live action and the actress selected to play this blonde dollwho has been accused of having unrealistic body measurements for a person, is Margot Robbie.

It was during the CinemaCon –which takes place in the city of Las Vegas, United States– where Warner Bros Pictures released the first picture how it will look like australian actress characterized as this character.

In the photograph you see margot robbie with a huge smile on her face, her blond hair loose, held up by a blue headband with white polka dots, and posing on a pink convertible. almost as perfect as it Barbie.

The project has been announced since 2019 and the film is expected to hit theaters on 21 December. July 2023. With this, we will finally see the iconic doll – which has marked fashion trends and influenced entire generations – embodied by a real person.

The feature film is directed by Greta Gerwig (Little Women) who co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach (Story of a Marriage). In the cast, in addition to Robbie, will appear Ryan Gosling who will play the famous boyfriend Ken.

“I feel very honored to take on this paper and produce a movie which I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences around the world. I can’t imagine better partners than Warner Bros and Mattel to take this tape to the large screen”expressed Margot Robbie in the CinemaCon.

The production of ‘Barbie’ began in early 2021 in London, this being one of several films being prepared by Mattel, as other house projects are in development such as ‘Hot Wheel’, ‘Master of the Universe’ and ‘Polly Pocket’.

