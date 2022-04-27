This 20-year-old earns $90,000 USD creating maps in Minecraft

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord /Telegram

The world of gaming has a lot of opportunities for those who know how to take advantage of it. We have the proof in the story of a young man barely 20 years old who has a company with which he earns $90,000 USD just for making maps in Minecraft.

We are talking about Thomas Sulikowski, founder and head of Varuna, a design and consulting company focused on Minecraft. Like many others, this boy started playing Minecraft casually and doing relatively simple things, like a recreation of his house.

Little by little he was making more creations of Minecraft and decided to share them on forums like Planet Minecraft. There he caught the attention of different people, who were willing to shell out up to $5 USD for Sulikowski to build their petitions for him inside. Minecraft.

The work was piling up for the young man and inevitably the point came where he could not do it alone, and he decided to recruit other subjects with the same talents to found Varuna. This happened 5 years ago, when Sulkowski was only 15 years old. Back then his company was a team of 4, but now it is a group of 44 people who live in 14 different countries, including Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Spain, France and Germany.

How does Varuna get so much money in Minecraft?

Little by little Varuna’s creations have become more and more complex. So to the point where they create personalized and exclusive maps for their clients, charging between $5,000 USD and $10,000 USD per creation. In fact, there are even more detailed projects for which he can charge up to $90,000 USD. It is worth mentioning that the price depends on the level of detail and not on the size of the map.

Among Varuna’s creations are entire maps with a lot of detail. In fact, there are some that take a long time to do. For example, he has creations where a team of several architects work up to 12 hours a day for several months.

That is not the only thing that Varuna does. He also makes maps that have minigames and even offers them through the Minecraft Marketplace. These creations are sold for up to $29.99 USD.

With the story of Thomas Sulikowsk we can see that there are subjects who know how to take advantage of their passion for something to monetize it and leave succulent profits. Without a doubt, it is interesting to see how times have changed and the way in which it is now possible to monetize our talent in video games.

What do you think about this new? Do you know someone who does something similar? Tell us in the comments.

