They revealed the first photo of Margot Robbie as “Barbie”

After years of waiting, the famous barbie doll will have its own live action, this time starring the Australian actress margot robbie.

In fact, the premiere of this barbie movie with margot robbie It already has a date on the calendar. That’s how he revealed it Warner Bros in it CinemaCon which took place in Las Vegas.

In addition, the producer took the opportunity at that event to reveal the first image of the actress as the iconic doll. The photo was later posted on the official Warner Bros. Instagram account.

This is what Margot Robbie looks like as Barbie

This is the first official photo of Margot Robbie like the popular doll:

In the image, the actress is seen with a huge white smile, her blonde hair loose with a blue headband with white polka dots. Also, pose in a pink convertible, just like Barbie’s car.

The photo did not take long to generate reactions on the official Instagram account of Warner Bros. At the close of this note, it had more than 248 thousand likes and about 3 thousand comments.

The cast of this film is completed with Emma Mckey, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, trans model Hari Nef and Alexandra Shipp, Ariana Greenblatt, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya , Jamie Demetriou, Ncuti Gatwa and Connor Swindells.

The film began to take shape in 2014. However, it suffered several casualties. From the lead role, for which they considered Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway even the screenwriter.

What little is known is that this live action will show Barbie in the real world after being kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough.

They estimate that the film will hit theaters on 21 of july 2023