They revealed the first photo of Margot Robbie as “Barbie”

After years of waiting, the famous barbie doll will have its own live action, this time starring the Australian actress margot robbie.

In fact, the premiere of this barbie movie with margot robbie It already has a date on the calendar. That’s how he revealed it Warner Bros in it CinemaCon which took place in Las Vegas.

In addition, the producer took the opportunity at that event to reveal the first image of the actress as the iconic doll. The photo was later posted on the official Warner Bros. Instagram account.

