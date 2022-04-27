They gave 68 years in prison to those responsible for the murder of three medical students in Puebla

Those responsible for the murder of the medical students (photo: FGE Puebla)

The Attorney General of the State of Puebla (FGE) obtained the sentence of 68 years in prison against three people for the murder of three students and a driver in Huejotzingo.

According to a statement, the FGE terminated the legal follow-up to the case of three students and an Uber driver deprived of life in 2020.

It is about the discovery of the lifeless bodies of Francis Xavier Tirado 22 years old; Jose Antonio Parada22, and Ximena Quijano of 25, on February 24, 2020 on a dirt road in Santa Ana Xalmimilulco that belongs to the municipality of Huejotzingo, in which the students had attended a carnival. All three were medical students.

Two of them, Ximena and José Antonio, were of Colombian nationality, while Francisco Javier, from Veracruz.

Similarly, there was the body of the Uber driver, Joshua Emmanuel, 28, originally from Puebla, who was requested by the students on the night of February 23. His bodies were found on the road with signs of torture and bullet wounds.

The students and the driver were found on a road (photo: Twitter/@Diario_supremo)

The crime caused controversy and indignation among the people of Puebla because the authorities had established as the trigger for the multi-homicide the attempt to steal Ximena’s hatwho refused to hand it over.

The BUAP and UPAEP student community condemned the acts and took to the streets demanding justice for the students in the days following the discovery.

The sentence was obtained at a hearing after supporting the evidence collected during the investigations of the case. Those sentenced are Pablo Jesús “N”, Ángel “N” and Lisset “N”, who They must remain in prison for 50 years for the crime of qualified homicide and 18 years for aggravated vehicle theft.

In fact, a few hours after the discovery of the victims, the three people were arrested, because upon learning of the facts, the Prosecutor’s Office immediately carried out searches of buildings that led to their apprehension.

El Pirulí was designated as the head of the gang responsible for the multi-homicide (photo: FGE)

In these searches were found the Ximena’s hat Y his sunglassesa black backpack carried by one of the victims and the driver’s carin addition to six vehicles reported stolen, drugs, ammunition and bulletproof vests.

The participation of the two men and the woman in the facts, were accredited by the Agent of the Public Ministry and in addition to the sentence they must pay the reparation of the moral and material damage. In turn, at the end of 2020, a man was arrested who was identified as the alleged leader of the gang, Felipe Hernandez, alias the Lollipop.

It should be noted that the Lollipop He escaped on June 8, 2021 from the prison where he was with the help of 14 administrative and custodiansbesides his brother. Nevertheless, was recaptured days later.

After the hearing in which the judicial authority determined the sentences, the Attorney General of the State of Puebla, Gilberto Higuera Bernal, met with the relatives of the students, who thanked the results of the investigation.

The Attorney General of the State of Puebla endorsed its commitment to clarify the cases and obtain sentences such as the one achieved in these unfortunate events.

