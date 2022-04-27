They confirm ‘The Batman 2’ with the same director and protagonist

CinemaCon is giving a lot of itself. In this case, the series news and movie premieres event has confirmed something that had already been rumoured. The Batman, by Matt Reeves will have a sequel that will feature the same director and, of course, Robert Pattinson in the role of the hero of Gotham.

As you have been able to anticipate VarietyWarner Bros. has already confirmed the sequel to the film of batman. The one that will continue with the story of the early years of Batman and in which we will most certainly see more of Enigma, the villain of the first film. Also the Joker, one of the most wanted villains in the character’s films.

The announcement of Batman 2, although confirmed, is in a preliminary phase. Although Reeves, in collaboration with Capes Crusader, they’re ready to get down to the movie script, nothing’s on the table yet. Warner Bros., in any case, has no estimated date for the release of the film. Nor plot for the new Gotham hero

On the horizon also the third film promised by the producer of the film. “I sort of mapped out where Bruce’s psychology would grow in two more movies,” explained Dylan Clark. And given the success of batman, both in theaters and its subsequent premiere on HBO Max, everything pointed to there being more of Pattison’s Batman. It is, at the moment and waiting for the premiere of the new Marvel with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessis the highest grossing film so far in 2022.

And the truth is that there were doubts about whether Reeves’ Batman would succeed. On the one hand, he came from one of the golden stages of the character. With the exception of Ben Affleck as Zack Snyder’s Batman, Christopher Nolan had created one of the best versions of the DC character with Christian Bale. Reeves had to compete with this sophisticated adult version of Batman. For this, he opted for a story with dark overtones that presented the first steps of the hero. Still certainly brusque, still without finding his true role and position in Gotham City.

I would do it hand in hand with Robert Pattinson. An actor who, although he came from choosing good auteur film titles, it was still too related to the twilight universe and romantic vampires. Both Reeves and Pattinson achieved their goal by creating a hit for DC with TheBatman.

Without a date, script or plot set for The Batman 2, they point out that they still want to enjoy the success of the first installment. But presumably we will have to wait at least a couple of years to find out how the character’s story continues.

