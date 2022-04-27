TheGrefg presents Zero Masons, his Fortnite tournament without construction

It’s been a few weeks since TheGrefg promised his audience that he would organize a no build fortnite tournament. In general, the Murcian streamer usually keeps his promises and here is the proof of it.

The tournament will be called Zero Masonsin clear reference to the recent modality offered by the Epic Games game, and the Thursday April 28 at 19:00 Spanish time on Grefg’s own Twitch channel.

One of the conditions to participate is not exceed the average level from a Fortnite player. For this reason, Grefg asks that there be no pros or tryhards, otherwise it would completely ruin the experience of the event.

After a few weeks since I promised you, I can finally announce it:🏆 I present to you my Fortnite Tournament without construction “ZERO MASONRIES” for streamers! 🏆- Thursday at 7:00 p.m.- $50,000 in prizes- No PROS or TryhardsIf you would like to participate, contact me 🤜🏻🤛🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZzbGFYFyYS — Grefg =) (@TheGrefg) April 26, 2022

“The decision of Epic Games to give me $ 50,000 in prize money for the tournament has been that: we want a tournament with influencers“Grefg commented during his last stream to justify absences like his friends Vicens, agustin51 or your own.

“I want a tournament to be held in conditions. I want that if it is said that there is a casual level, that is the level, and that there is not a single player who exceeds the average level and can win easy games,” he continued.

At the moment the participants of the tournament have not been confirmed, but Grefg has expressed his interest in people like Ibai, Auron, Xokas, ElMariana or Ari Gameplays, among others. Even so, the safest thing is that the first confirmations will arrive between today and tomorrow.