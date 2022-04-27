The tennis player Paula Badosa entrusts her hair to the expert hands of the stylist Jesús de Paula

The tennis player Paula Badosa is the protagonist of the latest Kérastase campaignworld leader in professional hair care, and of shu uemura art of haircapillary luxury firm.

The styling has been carried out by Jesus de Paula, ambassador haircare and styling of both brands, as well as a benchmark in the world of beauty in our country. Through his hands they pass almost all the celebrities of the momentand his work occupies the main fashion campaigns.

To perform the photo session with the tennis playerJesus previously analyzed his hair.

“Paula Badosa is charming and we met before in order to analyze her hair. She is an elite athlete and as such, she washes her hair very often and sweats a lot on the track. This is why her hair suffers a lot.”

“She has very good hair because she hasn’t undergone drastic changes. So what we did was a treatment to further enhance her blonde color, hydrate her long hair and give it a lot of shine,” says the hairdresser.

And he adds: “We tried to make the photos remain with a lot of movement, as if moved by the wind. We even asked production to leave the hairs flying, not to retouch them, to leave them as they are and they did so. A job has remained very pretty”.

“In the athlete’s hair we use the Kérastase blonde line with a mask and shampoo, as well as oil for blonde hair, combined with products from shu uemura which has a more extensive range of hairstyle. We focused above all on nutrition and shine, and she loved it,” concludes the expert.

Paula Badosa in the campaign for Kérastase.



Jesús announced on his networks on March 22 the beginning of his adventure as the first professional ambassador in Spain for the Kérastase and shu uemura art of hair. “It seems incredible when incredible projects arrive, life surprises you. Although you have to work hard and whoever knows me knows that I do it and I enjoy it

very much”.

QUESTIONS: What is special about these brands?

ANSWER: These are hair care products that have incredible cosmetology for beautiful hair. The philosophy that both maintain are very different, but they identify a lot with what I understand by healthy hair. And for me that is important.

The stylist Jesus de Paula.



Tell us about your beginnings in this world of hair…

Since I was little I wanted to be a hairdresser, but my father didn’t want to because I come from a long generation of plumbers… I worked, saved up and started studying at a private hairdressing academy. By then, my family had already assimilated it.

The teacher I had in Cádiz corrected me on everything, from posture to language, because she assured me that she saw something special in me and encouraged me to study and continue working. So I did it.

At the age of 20 I traveled to London and then to Paris to train and there I specialized in cut and color.

Many celebrities trust you, why do you think they choose you?

Well, I am very discreet, but very hardworking. I don’t usually upload any images to the networks… I would be Mercadona’s skimmed yogurt! But I do care about the hair, that it is good and in good condition. And as for the style, I look for it to flatter the face.

Where do you look for inspiration?

I am inspired, more than by trends, by times in history. Lately, I’ve become quite obsessed with the golden age of Hollywood in the 50’s and also in the 60’s. I keep seeing the looks of actresses, singers, songwriters and activists. I see their hair and I save screenshots on my mobile.

I admire the actress Katharine Hepburnfor being rEbelde, androgynous and very determined for her time. She was the first woman to appear in a photo call With Pant. She intelligently plays with that ambiguous image that I really like. She is feminine in her beauty, but masculine dressing.

We are at a time of the year of hair loss, what do you advise to reduce this fall?

There are times of the year of fall indeed, and each person has their own. Not everyone loses their hair in the same months. For example, I passed it last June, but then it comes back. It is a natural process of the hair, which can be solved with vitamins or natural products.

But if it is a more exaggerated and worrying hair loss, you should go to the doctor because it is surely a hormonal issue and it is necessary to decide what to do to control it.

Most of the time people attribute it to a baldness gene, but you don’t inherit baldness, you inherit the hormone.

Due to trends, we use the iron and the dryer a lot, what should we use without fail?

It is important to apply a thermal protector after washing your hair. Secondly, it is convenient to dry it completely with medium air, not very hot, to remove moisture. And finally, if you iron, the less pressure, the better the hair is combed and the more it is cared for.

What is your ideal woman’s hair like?

The ideal is well-groomed hair, in which the color enhances and brings light to the face. It is convenient that the color and cut are not chosen following a fashion or a trend. I really like very feminine, elegant, lush and sexy hair.

If you could choose, who would you like to do their hair?

I live in love with Penelope Cruz. She has very special hair and conveys the style of Hollywood actresses of the 50s, she does not dress up. She is amazing. I also like the style of Nicole Kidman and Jessica Chastain, they are very feminine women.

What products would you highlight from Kérastase and why?

I love the product ranges for each type of hair. The Oleo line, which is the most classic of the brand, is legendary for hairdressing professionals. It is noticeable from the first application how it hydrates and how it helps to protect damaged hair. And the Kerastase Blond line, for blonde hair, has pleasantly surprised me, as well as the dry shampoo.

And of shu ueruma art of hair?

I like very much Izumi Tonic shu uemura, a spray based on rice water, and various oils to nourish. In addition, they also have a smoothing cream that is also very good. I have discovered very good products.

The fixings of both are very soft and with the brush they go away. That is fundamental in my work.

How is your philosophy?

the products of shu uemura they are based on a Japanese philosophy in which the products contain the components of flowers. Each line is based on a flower and has a meaning to hydrate, give shine and care to the hair.

For their application, they follow the tea ceremony that is so important in Japanese culture. In the treatments they insist on following a step by step, tightening the hair so that it receives maximum hydration and is aligned.

It is not a very extensive line of products, but they are very special and surprise from the first application. There are many products on the market, but if they are identified with what you want them to do to your hair, there are not that many.

As a hair expert, what care products do you think are essential for today’s woman considering stress and lack of hydration?

For me, it is essential to have a shampoo and a mask suitable for each type of hair. Not everyone works the same way. It is always convenient to carry out a ritual that includes washing the hair with these products and leaving the mask to act for at least 30 minutes, two days a week.

And before drying your hair, apply a nourishing oil or serum, as well as a thermal protector to protect yourself from the heat of the appliances.

The mask is important. If you don’t leave it in your hair for 30 minutes, you’re throwing it away like conditioner. It has to nourish the hair.

