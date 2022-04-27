The painful Netflix movie starring Saoirse Ronan with which you will not stop crying – Movie News

Saoirse Ronan had her first leading role in a movie that broke our hearts, and if you want to have a little cry you can enjoy it on Netflix.

Today few people are those who do not locate Saoirse Ronan. Her career has been so prolific that she has already been nominated for an Oscar four times, once for Ladybirdanother for little women, both directed by Greta Gerwig. However, before she achieved her current popularity and prestige, she demonstrated her excellent acting skills in From my heaven.

The film is about Susie Salmon (Ronan) a teenager who has every hope of living a teenage romance, and having the typical problems of age. However, he will not have that opportunity because a person close to him murders her. From then on, she goes into limbo and begins to see how her family tries to put her lifestyle back together after the shocking event.

Ronan was only 16 years old when he shared the screen in this film with Stanley Tucci, Mark Wahlberg, Rachel Weisz and Susan Sarandon, and they all gave such good performances that it is impossible not to feel the story first hand and be trapped by it.

Saoirse Ronan in ‘From My Sky’



It should be noted that the script is based in the novel ‘From my sky’, by alice sebold, published in 2002 which came to exceed the expectations of the publisher in sales. They thought it would sell 20 thousand copies, but in the end they exceeded a million.

Currently the film is available on Netflix, and despite how difficult it is to watch and process, it has managed to reach the most watched on the platform, and Saoirse is enjoying a great moment in her career thanks to the talent she showed since she was a child, to give them an idea, before From my heaven received her first Oscar nomination at age 13 in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in Atonement; in 2015 her second nomination for Best Actress would arrive for her role in Brooklyn, plus those mentioned above.

