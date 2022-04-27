the next step in health

In recent years, the development of mobile applications has multiplied in all business sectors in the world. Today, its use is aimed at managing every aspect of our lives, such as sleep, shopping, finances, and even our health; the latter thanks to the development of Mobile Health (mHealth), a medical practice through mobile devices.

In accordance with the definition of the

World Health Organization (WHO)

, mHealth is the practice of medicine and public health supported by mobile devices such as phones, patient monitoring devices, digital assistants, and other wireless devices. Its objective is to connect users with medical devices or sensors, medication reminders and health information through messages, telemedicine services, among others.

According to the study

CIU Working Papers Series mHealth

Mexico is the market for mHealth what is on the rise. To date, around 19 million Mexicans have downloaded applications related to health, wellness and fitness, that is, which means that 22% of users who use applications do so with the aim of taking care of their health.

For Praxedis Sánchez, general director of North Latin America of Dedalus, “mHealth opens an immense door of possibilities in the public health sector, since it allows reaching a greater number of patients, generating greater quality and precision in the diagnosis, treatment, control and prevention of patient diseases”.

The mHealth allows health institutions and patients to adopt a more active role in their health care, helping them improve adherence to treatment, educate themselves in healthier habits, obtain greater access to health services, better management of services administrative and control, among others.

Currently, only one in ten people who need assistive technologies have access to them, according to data from the

Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).



The apps are the next step to meet the challenges:

· Better prevent: The mHealth favors the detection at an early stage of the chronic condition of patients through apps for remote diagnosis. Self-care tools promote healthy behaviors, motivating and engaging patients with their health.

·

· Sustainability of health systems: Real-time doctor-patient communication contributes to making the health system more efficient. The apps They allow reducing unnecessary consultations and hospitalizations and exercising greater control over patients with chronic diseases, among others. Additionally, the mHealth has the ability to reduce costs by 15% thanks to remote patient monitoring.

·

· Telemedicine: The mHealth connects and gives developing countries the opportunity to obtain remote medical consultations, which is an advantage to reduce inequity in access to health.

“The patient is the most benefited agent derived from the growth of mHealth. The use of mobile apps gives them power and makes them more active subjects of their health care. The apps have a list of benefits, especially for patients with chronic diseases. mHealth is the next step in the conversation within the health sector, it gives us the opportunity to eliminate barriers to access to health, more than 450 million people are served by one of our solutions in Dedalus, promoting a healthier world with The power is in our hands.” Praxedis Sanchez.