The new version of Android Auto includes one of the most anticipated features

Android Auto notifications are about to get better thanks to a useful feature: quick responses.

Although several months have passed since its announcement, the quick answers are finally coming to Android Auto. Google’s Android-based vehicle platform is introducing the ability to get smart suggestions to messages, making it much faster and easier to reply, without the need to dictate or type a message.

The smart responses in Android Auto are available from the latest beta version of the application, released through Google Play under version 7.6.1215.

Respond quickly to messages through Android Auto thanks to this new feature

As we have seen in screenshots shared by 9to5googleAndroid Auto smart suggestions will appear inside notification card. In addition to the smart suggestionsthere is also the option of dictate a personalized response.

In cars with a touch screen, it is possible reply to a message simply by tapping on the desired suggestion. In others, simply point and click with the car’s manual controls. Without a doubt, it is a most convenient function, which avoids having to spend more time than necessary responding to messages while driving.

The deployment of this function is in process, and the first users to be able to enjoy it will be those who have the beta version of the app installed. The rest will have to wait for it to be integrated into the stable version of Android Auto, something that should not take too many days to happen.

