The new movie with Adam Sandler for Netflix premieres its first preview

After starring in countless box office hits and critically panned comedies, Adam Sandler he has been proving in recent years that he can also star in other kinds of films for a more demanding audience. After the celebrated Uncut Gems (2019), the 55-year-old artist re-partners with Netflix in hustle.

In this feature film, Sandler plays a talent scout who discovers a promising basketball player in Europe, albeit with a rather complicated past. He will accept the mission of taking the young Spaniard to the United States, a country in which he is trying to get him into the NBA. As well, A few hours ago the first preview of this sports film was released.

There you can throw a first look at the character of Sandler and his struggle to motivate his pupil played by Juancho Hernangómez despite all the obstacles that will come your way. To achieve her goal, he talks to her about the difference between having raw talent and becoming truly obsessed with “the game.” His premise is that consistency is almost always what makes the difference in the long run between two equally talented players.

The cast of Hustle is completed Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Robert Duvall, Lyon Beckwith, Maria Botto, Kenny Smith, Abraham Vasquez, Jordan Hull, Kevin D. Benton and Debbie Lay. We also know that this film will premiere on Netflix on June 10, 2022. You can watch their official teaser below.

Late last year, Sandler revealed why Netflix changed the script for his new movie.