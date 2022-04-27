The new Fast and Furious movie is left without a director days before the start of filming

Everything seemed to be going smoothly for the saga of Fast and furious that little by little begins to say goodbye to fans with two final films. Universal previously confirmed that Fast & Furious 10 and 11 would mark the final chapters of the successful action saga that began back in 2001.

Days ago Vin Diesel, star and producer of the franchise, revealed the title of the tenth film and confirmed that filming was about to begin. Already with the cast confirmed, which will feature the return of several historical characters from the saga and new ones, played by Brie Larson, Daniela Melchor Y Jason Momoathe new film faces a problem that no one expected.

Just one day before filming begins, the saga of Fast and Furious has been left without a director. Information comes through the site dead linewhich indicates that justin lin would have slammed the door due to behind-the-scenes creative differences.

As it has transpired, the studio’s decision is that filming continue its course with the second unit, until they find a replacement for the director’s chair. the very Lin shared a statement through the official Twitter account of Fast and Furious where he communicated the decision of his imminent departure.

“With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step down as director of FAST X, while remaining on the project as producer. For 10 years and five films, we have been able to film the best actors, the best stunts and best damn car chases. On a side note as the son of Asian immigrants, I am proud to help build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support and for welcoming me to the FAST family,” reads the message posted by the director on the social network.

Without a doubt, it is a decision that has taken everyone by surprise. justin lin takes credit for having directed some of the best installments of Fast and furious. It started with the third installment Fast and Furious: Tokyo Challenge (The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift), which brought Vin Diesel back and introduced the character of Han with Sung Kang. From there he was behind the scenes for the next three films, including Fast and Furious: 5in control (Fast Five), which welcomed Luke Hobbs, played by Dwayne Johnson. He then left and came back for the ninth inning.

At the moment they are not clear the reasons why the director decided to step asidebut the fact that they argue “creative differences”, it is very likely that his vision was not in harmony with the rest of the production… possibly Vin Diesel? The actor, who also works as a producer, is the one who has creative control of the franchise in his hands. He recently revealed that he had rejected one of the first scripts for Fast X because it left out one of the characters. At the moment it is difficult to know and hopefully one day the details will come to light.

At the moment, the studio is focused on finding a replacement as soon as possible. As detailed, Universal would have already contacted some directors. There is a possibility that they will bring back David Leitchwho was in charge of directing the spin-off Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Previously it had also been reported that Diesel wanted to return to Rob Cohenwho directed the first film of Fast and furious. In one way or another, we will soon know who will be in charge of taking the reins of the final films of the action saga.

