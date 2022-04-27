the love story with Ahlamalik Williams, 28, is over

by Luca Marchetti

Love has no age, but sometimes it breaks. Madonna come back single. The story of the 63-year-old Queen of pop with the much younger Ahlamalik Williams, 28 years, it’s over. After four years of relationship, the two broke up and Madonna has already been spotted in the last few days next to another man. It was the DailyMail to detect it, but the singer herself seems to have confirmed the news with a story about Instagramspeaking of the karma: “When someone in your life isn’t right for you, God will keep using them to hurt you until you get strong enough to let them go.”

The news was not confirmed by either Madonna or Ahlamalik Williams. But the singer’s story on Instagram seems to confirm the breakup. And also to the English tabloid a source very close to the Queen of Pop said: “Madonna now has a very busy schedule, she is working on her upcoming biopic and wants to take better care of the family. Things went on on and off for a while with Ahlamalik. There is a lot of love between the two of them, but for now they decided to separate. Another source a The Sun she added: “Madonna launched into an intense social life and saw her friends and family after the separation.” “They are still on good terms – added the source a The Sun – and there are no hard feelings, but they are in different places with their lives. They spent months together on tour and in solitary confinement, but now he’s moved away from his home. “

From the first meeting to the breakup, the love story between Madonna and Ahlamalik Williams

The romance between Madonna and Ahlamalik Williams began in 2018 but only went public a year later, when the singer and the dancer first appeared together on Instagram. In an interview in 2019 to TMZ, Ahlamalik Williams’ father, Drue Williams, confirmed the relationship between his son and Lady Ciccone: “Love has no age,” said the dancer’s father. “My son is living there vida loca, and I’m just happy for him, ”she added. The couple reportedly met when Ahlamalik Williams danced for Madonna on her 2015 Rebel Heart tour. The love between the two, despite the more than 30 years of age difference, continued smoothly over the years. The two used to post photos together on social media, videos, stories. Then last January it all ended. The last appearance of the couple dates back to those days, when according to the English tabloids, the relationship between Madonna and Ahlamalik Williams began to have the first problems. Especially for the singer’s too many commitments: Madonna and Ahlamalik “are in different moments of life – revealed the insider again. The Sun – They spent months together on the tour and the pandemic, but now he’s back at his home. Both are working on different things and in these conditions it is difficult to maintain a love story ”.

Ahlamalik Williams, who is Madonna’s ex-boyfriend

Born on April 24, 1997 and raised in California where he attended Monterrey Trail High School, Ahlamalik Williams is the son of a US Army veteran and has a brother and sister, according to information from the DailyMail. A successful dancer, Williams worked not only with Madonna but also with Nicki Minaj and also participated in the Cirque du Soleil, for the show dedicated to Michael Jackson. In March 2021 Ahlamalik Williams collaborated with Stella McCartney, daughter of Paul of the Beatles, for the release of her single “West Side”.