The Kardashians: on the red carpet of the premiere they criticized Khloé Kardashian and the Internet defended her | entertainment pop culture

‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ was one of the most important ‘reality shows’ on American television in recent years.

Now, the Kim sisters, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie and matriarch Kris Jenner, return with their new TV show inspired by their lives, called ‘The Kardashians’. It will be produced by the streaming platform Hulu, owned by Disney, and will be available from April 14.

In the ‘teaser’ that they published on the official Instagram page, Kourtney’s engagement dinner with Travis Barker in October 2021 is shown.

The red carpet and Khloé carrying the baby

Before the premiere of the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty show, the red carpet was held at the Goya studios in Los Angeles on April 7, 2022.

During her time on the ‘red carpet’, the family was photographed, Kim was accompanied by her partner, comedian Pete Davidson.

While Kourtney arrived at the event with her husband Travis Baker and their respective children, Reign Disick, Alabama, Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya.

In turn, Khloé was seen with her daughter True, whom she held in her arms, a fact that was not well seen by some users who expressed their opinion on the Internet.

Criticism and defense by Khloé when charging True

The daughter that Khloé had with the basketball player, Tristan Thompson, since she was a baby has been in the focus of many, especially the followers of the socialite, who mention that she is a very spoiled girl.

On the red carpet, the 37-year-old businesswoman was criticized for carrying her 4-year-old little girl, with some even saying that True is over a meter tall and can walk on her own.

The act has divided opinions on social networks, as there are those who judge her and say that she should focus on other things, such as stopping giving her expensive gifts, fixing her personal life or the contamination caused by her brands.

“I’d be more concerned about the brands your family owns, the pollutants, the plastic and the world you’re leaving them behind than someone commenting on carrying a child, my love. Plastic pollution and debris is only found in animals.” , babies and food. Stop using plastic,” one user wrote.

The same are the people who support her one hundred percent; for example, one person clarified that there is nothing wrong with parents continuing to carry their children no matter how old they are, the point is to fill them with love, take care of them and educate them correctly.

Given the controversy that was generated, Khloé wrote a message on her Twitter account in which she clarified that she will always seek her firstborn, especially when she is in danger or surrounded by cameras and reflectors.

“To the people who comment that I hug True too much… number 1 I’m going to hold my baby until I can’t hold her anymore. Number 2 when there are tons of cameras around, flashing lights, people yelling things… I want my baby to feel safe. Worry about your own children. We are fine here, ”she says on her social network.