‘The invisible agent’, the blockbuster for which Netflix paid 250 million, already has a release date

Despite the fact that Netflix is ​​going through a rough patch, there is still a long year ahead, and the platform has many premieres prepared to surprise its viewers. Among them stands out the long-awaited film the unseen agent of brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, who will finally be released on July 15 in theaters and on July 22 in the catalog of the platform.

After directing movies like the last two deliveries of avengers Y Captain Americathe Russo brothers will adapt Mark Greaney’s novel of the same name for the screen, with a star cast made up of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard.

A checkbook spy thriller

After investing 200 million dollars in the production of Red alertNetflix returns to bet on a block buster and decides to spend $250 million on the unseen agenta film written by Joe Russo with Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Anna Waterhouse, and Joe Shrapnel.

In the unseen agent We will meet the CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka Sierra Six, who has just been released from federal prison and is recruited by his supervisor Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton). In the past, Gentry was a highly skilled, Agency-sanctioned death merchant, but now the tables have turned and he is the target. In fact, the protagonist will be pursued around the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former CIA partner who will stop at nothing to finish him off. However, agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) will cover his back.

The first images of the film

