The Hispanic Federation will honor Camila Cabello at its annual gala

On Thursday, April 28, the Hispanic Federation (HF) will host its annual star-studded gala, presided over by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

This year’s gala will be the first to be held in person since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Each year, HF honors individuals and institutions that work to inspire and uplift Latino communities across the country.

Her most prestigious award, the Premio Orgullo, which is given to Latinos who bring pride to the community and demonstrate excellence in their respective fields, this year will go to Camila Cabello.

The three-time Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum, and chart-topping singer-songwriter has achieved great success in both her music and her work in the Latino community.

In January 2021, Cabello launched the Healing Justice project in collaboration with the Movement Voter Fund. The organization works to provide culturally relevant mental health and wellness resources to youth activists and grassroots organizations working at the intersection of racial and immigrant justice, environmental justice, GOTV organizing, and other critical movements advancing to the United States.

As an immigrant who was born in Cuba and spent the first part of her childhood in Cuba and Mexico before settling in the United States at the age of six, Cabello has dedicated herself to supporting migrants and asylum seekers at the U.S. border. United States and Mexico.

In addition to Cabello, the other winners at this year’s gala are:

Raúl Alarcón Jr., president, general director and president of the Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS). He will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for his longstanding philanthropic commitment to Latino causes, including his support of the Hispanic Federation and his visionary leadership of nearly 40 years in the media industry working to elevate the Latino community and its talent and culture across the country.

The Group of Eight Communities of the Surroundings of Caño Martín Peña, Inc. The organization will receive the Community Service Award for leading a grassroots campaign to clean up a 3.75-mile-long tidal channel in San Juan that posed a major environmental and racial crisis in the region.

American Express. The notable credit card company will receive the Leadership Award for its philanthropic support of nonprofits around the world and its support of the Hispanic Federation's Latino COVID-19 Emergency Fund and the Latino Capacity Building Institute , which provides nonprofit organizations in the Latino community with grants and technical assistance.

The proceeds from the gala will support the work and mission of the Hispanic Federation. This includes efforts to address COVID-19 relief, food and housing, health care, workforce development, immigration legal aid, and much more.

FH supports millions of Latino families in 41 states and Puerto Rico.

Hispanic Federal’s 2022 Annual Gala will take place on Thursday, April 28 at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. To confirm your attendance, fill out the form here.