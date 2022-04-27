The girl in the red coat from ‘Schindler’s List’ now helps Ukrainian refugees in Poland

EITHERLiwia Dabrowska is a normal person who never intended to become famous. She is 32 years old and lives in her native Poland with her husband and her rescued dog. She used to be a librarian, but she switched to working as a freelance writer for better pay. She loves books and occasionally volunteers for a dog rescue organization.

“It’s hard to say anything about myself,” she tells The Independent. “I can tell you facts, but facts don’t describe me. I can’t judge myself. I hope to be a good person. That’s all I can say”.

Yet for millions of people, there is one image of Dabrowska that is overwhelmingly familiar. When she was three years old, she was chosen to Schindler’s List. She played the girl in the red coat, one of the few color elements in the mostly black-and-white film. For director Steven Spielberg, the girl in the red coat symbolized the inaction of governments during the Holocaust: “Nothing was done to stop the industrialized progress that the Nazis were making in the total annihilation of European Jewry,” he once said. director to journalist Richard Schickel. “…So that was my message in allowing that scene to be in color. It was as obvious as a girl in a red coat walking down the street.”

As she tells it, Dabrowska’s choice in Schindler’s List it was almost an accident. When the film went into production in Krakow, he says, the production team needed a lot of extras. He jokes that half the population of the city of 700,000 must have been involved in the film. His mother, his grandparents, his aunt, and several of his mother’s friends were extras. At some point, Dabrowska’s mother received information for the casting of the girl in the red coat. Dabrowska attended the audition with her grandfather because no one else was available to drive her.

“I never asked [a Spielberg] why she chose me, but I think it was because she wasn’t shy, she wasn’t afraid,” she says. “And I wasn’t interested, actually. I wasn’t trying to show Steven Spielberg my best face. There were other girls who were there with their mothers. It was like a contest, a competition.” She laughs at the memory: “My grandfather wasn’t interested either. He just took care of me. So I could do whatever I wanted.” In the end, she believes that her natural behavior was the reason she was chosen.

Oliwia Dabrowska as the girl in the red coat in ‘Schindler’s List’ (1994) (Moviestore/Shutterstock)

Dabrowska doesn’t remember much of the filming. “My real memories are more feelings than facts,” she says. Many of the anecdotes she knows about her were told to her by her mother. She specifically impacted one scene, she tells me: at one point during filming, the girl in the red coat had to get under a bed. Dabrowska was afraid of the dark (and possible spiders) and she didn’t want to go in head first, but legs first. “Steven Spielberg accepted this change, and that’s in the movie,” she says with a laugh. “So I had a bit of influence.”

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Dabrowska remembered the character she played, and it prompted her to do something. For her, the girl in the red coat was a symbol of trauma, embodying the atrocities of the Holocaust and World War II. On March 9, she shared an artwork of the same girl, this time wearing a blue coat, on a yellow background, matching the colors of the Ukrainian flag. Inspired by conversations with two of her friends, Dabrowska re-imagined the girl in the blue coat as a representation of healing after trauma. “She was always the symbol of hope,” she wrote on Instagram. “You have to let her do it again.” The post came about after Dabrowska became involved with volunteers in the area to help Ukrainian refugees, helping them find housing and transportation. The group started with just a few people, but now has more than 200 members. Dabrowska now spends most of her time volunteering.

In one case, Dabrowska helped organize an effort to provide insulin to people with diabetes. At another point, a 19-year-old girl sent him a text message saying that she would be arriving by train and that she was looking for a place to stay. “It’s not very safe for girls who are alone,” she says Dabrowska. “There are a lot of bad people in the world.” She texted the young woman right away and helped her find a place to go. Once, Dabrowska was home from a long day when she got a call around 10 pm. A mother was traveling alone with her son; she was scheduled to take a bus to Berlin, Germany, the next day, but she needed a place to spend the night. Dabrowska called a friend and helped make sure the mother stayed in a safe place.

Dabrowska and the rest of his group have broad jurisdiction in terms of what they will do and who they will help. They have coordinated transportation for people crossing the border from Ukraine to Poland. They have helped refugees find housing and a way to travel there. They have coordinated with other volunteers to help meet everyone’s needs. And the effort has not gone unnoticed.

Dabrowska’s volunteer work, along with images of the girl in the blue dress, have made headlines around the world. When we spoke, she told me that she had been giving interviews for two weeks, sometimes five or six a day.

This has been her first foray into the public eye since her acting career. After Schindler’s List, Dabrowska did commercials and had a few more screen credits. However, she eventually quit acting because she didn’t want to spend her childhood attending auditions. “Maybe she wasn’t that talented,” she says. “It was a different time. There was no Internet, no computer in my house. So there was less chance of finding opportunities.” She returned to normal life.

Oliwia Dabrowska and other volunteers work to support refugees from Ukraine (Courtesy of Oliwia Dabrowska)

Dabrowska speaks of her work with refugees with respect, empathy and compassion. The best way people can help, from the US and other countries, is through financial donations, she says. She started an online fundraiser with the goal of raising €43,000 (US$46,000 or £36,000). If people want to donate goods, they can send first aid supplies (he specifically mentions bandages and tourniquets), as well as clothes for Ukrainian soldiers, shoes, socks, new underwear, and food with a long shelf life, such as canned goods. But money, she says, is the most important resource, because volunteers can allocate it to the most pressing needs. “People don’t want to talk about money. They don’t like it,” she adds. “But I have to be honest: it is important. We need that help.”

Working with refugees, he has felt the weight of the trauma his generation will face. “I will never understand them, but I can do my best to help them,” she says. “But it’s also a very sad feeling, because even if I’m doing my best, it will never be enough. The needs are greater than the capacities of our group of volunteers… This is very difficult, but we do not stop. We will not stop”.