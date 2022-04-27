the first Tik Tok musical is coming

The story of Landon and Page

Tik Tok commissioned his first musical

The work will be entitled For you, Paige

In the cast there are numerous famous people on the social network

The idea arose thanks to the popularity obtained from a spontaneous musical

It is about Ratatouille: The TikTok Musicalborn as a joke

Strange as it may sound, it’s no joke: Tik Tok’s platform commissioned its first musical. The realization of the work, which will be entitled Fort you, Paige, will take place under the creative direction of Daniel Mertzlufft. The composer, who defines himself as a fanatic of theatrical musicals, has already shared some previews directly from his social profile. Users, in fact, had the opportunity to witness some scenes behind the scenes of the musical, during which the artists who will take part in the work were also revealed.

In the cast of For You, Paige there will be numerous Tik Tok stars, including James Henry, Krystina Alabado and JJ Niemann. To take the role of the protagonist will be Roman Banks, who will play Landon, a boy passionate about music who, together with his friend Paige – played by Sri Ramesh – will compose a song for Tik Tok that will manage to go viral. Are you already passionate about this thrilling storyline? There is much more to discover.

A spontaneous musical born as a joke

After the sensational social success, a collective collaboration will be born. An ingenious excuse to refer, through the musical, to viral trends on the platform. Wondering how the company came up with the crazy idea of ​​making a musical on and for Tik Tok? In fact, despite being the first official work of the social, it is a “sequel”.

Indeed, Daniel Mertzlufft – who was entrusted with the creative direction of For you, Paige recently won a Grammy for a project posted on Tik Tok and titled Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical. It all started as a joke two years ago, when a user shared a video in which he sang a text invented on the basis of WAP by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, while in the background the images of Remy, the protagonist of the Pixar animated film, scrolled. .

Read also: Thrown out by the bouncers because she sang and kept time at a musical

As the views increased, however, other users began collaborating by adding videos, songs and characters, until a real spontaneous musical was born with the hashtag #ratatouillemusical, which exceeded 27 million views. And you, you knew Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical? And above all, you will look at the new For you, Paige?