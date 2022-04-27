The film Black Adam, with Dwayne Johnson, will face some “reshoots” sessions before its premiere

Dwayne Johnson and his team return to the set of the DC movie to polish some scenes from the antihero’s big screen debut.

Black Adam is one of the great bets of Warner Bros. and DC Films for this 2022. Dwayne Johnson He has been playing the character on the big screen for years and, finally, this year he will make the leap.

Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise) directs this origin story of the DC anti-hero. In addition to Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam will feature several familiar faces in his cast. Sarah Shahi, Pierce Brosnam, Noah Centineo or Aldis Hodge are part of the interesting cast of the film.

Black Adam has been in production hell for years. It wasn’t until Shazam! It became a success in 2019 when Warner finally took the decisive step for the project to finally enter production.

The film was scheduled to be released in the summer, taking advantage of the holidays and one of the most prolific times to “shelter from the heat” in the cool of a projection room.

However, several weeks ago, Warner announced a number of changes to the schedule for its upcoming DC movies. Most, including Black Adam, were delayed, while Shazam! The fury of the gods saw its premiere advanced to December of this year.

Black Adam went on to have its release date in October 2022. This gives the film an opportunity to return to the set for its “reshoots”. As reported Atlanta Filming, the film will shortly begin its return to the recordings.

Although the term “reshoots” is commonly associated with “production problems”, it is actually an increasingly common practice in major productions.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, for example, already contemplates in its own production plan a window to reshoot scenes and take additional photography that has come to light in the editing room.

So don’t set off alarm bells. The Black Adam movie is going according to plan, and it is possible that his return to the set will leave us with some cool images before the official images begin to rain down on us.