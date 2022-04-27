The family film that Nicolas Cage considers “a masterpiece” and can be seen on Movistar Plus

At one point released online as a promo for the action comedy just released in the United States, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, super fan character Nicolas Cage who interprets Peter Pascal reveals to his favorite actor, who plays himself, what his (unexpected) third favorite movie of all time is.

“I cried throughout the movie,” explains Javi (Pascal’s character), who paid a million dollars for his favorite actor (Nick Cage), spend your birthday with him. “It made me want to be a better man“says the character of the Chilean actor before the film in question. In the scene, Cage answers doubtfully, not believing Pascal’s character that Paddington 2, the British bear movie, is a masterpiece. Moments later, we cut to the star of The Rock, Con Air Y Face/Offwho finds himself crying inconsolably after seeing the family sequel with Javi, and declares: “paddington 2 is amazing“.

