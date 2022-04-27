The family film that Nicolas Cage considers “a masterpiece” and can be seen on Movistar Plus

At one point released online as a promo for the action comedy just released in the United States, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, super fan character Nicolas Cage who interprets Peter Pascal reveals to his favorite actor, who plays himself, what his (unexpected) third favorite movie of all time is.

“I cried throughout the movie,” explains Javi (Pascal’s character), who paid a million dollars for his favorite actor (Nick Cage), spend your birthday with him. “ It made me want to be a better man “says the character of the Chilean actor before the film in question. In the scene, Cage answers doubtfully, not believing Pascal’s character that Paddington 2, the British bear movie, is a masterpiece. Moments later, we cut to the star of The Rock, Con Air Y Face/Offwho finds himself crying inconsolably after seeing the family sequel with Javi, and declares: “paddington 2 is amazing“.

But… How did the director of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Tom Gormicanand his co-writer Kevin Etten they landed on Paddington 2 as the perfect choice of film for this fun bonding moment between the two main characters?

“The movie is incredible,” says Gormican. “It’s a perfect movie. There is no ‘landing’ in it. It’s that good. We were big fans. We wanted the movie to be a celebration of Nic’s career, but we also wanted it to be a fun celebration of making things, creating, making movies and other movies that we love and think are great, and that was one of the first to stand out. “.

In any case, no matter how Nicolas Cage finds himself playing himself in the film, it remains to be seen if the actor is truly a fan of the charming 2018 flick, and we already have the answer. “This script made me watch Paddington 2 and I understand why it’s in the movie, it’s a great movie,” he says. Peter Pascal in an interview conducted with Cage to promote the film. Then the eccentric actor we all love gives the expected take on him: “It really is quite wonderful, it is truly a masterpiece“

Paddington 2 is a British film released in 2018, which serves as a sequel to the family saga that began in 2014, when Paul King adapted the tales of the famous British bear to the big screen. With Ben Whitshaw As the voice of the jam-loving bear, Paddington stars as an extremely friendly talking bear who moves to London after his home in the Peruvian jungle is destroyed. The cute creature is then adopted by a nice family, who lead sally hawkins (The Shape of Water), Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey), and Julie Walters (Mamma Mia!).

In the acclaimed first family adventure, Paddington and his family will seek to escape from the hands of taxidermist Millicent Clyde (played by Nicole Kidman), as this dangerous woman seeks to add the exotic bear to her collection. As for the sequel, which is considered by Nicolas Cage as well as by many film critics and moviegoers as a true masterpiece, Paddington will seek to escape from prison in this adventure after the evil international thief he plays Hugh grantPhoenix Buchanan, frame the innocent bear for a crime he didn’t commit.

Fortunately, both the first and second films of Paddington are available to view at Movistar Plus for residents of Spain. As for the rest of the world, the first film is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video for Latin America and Netflix for the United States, while the second installment is difficult to find outside of digital purchase (although it is totally worth paying to see it). However, for subscribers to Movistar Play in Argentina, the film is available there.

paddington and paddington 2 they’ve been moderate hits at the global box office, with particular success in the UK, and StudioCanal has confirmed a third installment of the friendly bear in the red hat and blue overcoat. Paddington 3 will begin filming in the second part of this year, probably premiering in 2023.

As to The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Nic Cage and Pedro Pascal’s comedy will hit theaters in Spain and Latin America in the coming weeks of April and May, depending on the region.

