The explanation that Johnny Depp gave to a girl when he asked what happened to his finger

With all the commotion caused by the public trial of Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, a video of the actor dressed as Jack Sparrow, responding to a girl about what happened to her finger, has gone viral.

The video dates from 2015, the year in which the incident occurred where he lost his finger. But at that time, nothing was known about the couple’s marital problems, due to the actor’s secrecy about his private life.

For this reason, he joked when the little girl asked him what had happened to his finger since he had it bandaged. The actor replied that: “I bit into it and ate it. He was hungry”.

Which caused laughter than they were in that interview. And then the actor pointed out that he was really very hungry and that’s why he bit his finger, although it was only the tip.

Everything at that time did not seem like anything to write home about, since most people figured that the actor had had an accident where he cut his finger.

Amber Heard would have been responsible for Johnny Depp cutting his finger

However, after the statements presented in the public trial, it is now known that the actor lost his finger after a strong fight with his ex-wife. Apparently, Amber Heard in a fit of rage threw several glass bottles at the actor, causing him to lose part of his finger.

The doctor and nurse who treated him after the altercation stated that the actor was the one who showed signs of having been beaten, while Amber Heard had no visible evidence of abuse, in addition to not requesting assistance.

This is the first time that celebrities have a public trial. Johnny Depp hopes that after winning the trial his ex-wife will pay him $50 million in damages, while clearing his name.

