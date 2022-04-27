the consequences that the artists would have if they lose the trial for defamation in which they face – Prensa Libre

On this occasion, the actor Pirates of the Caribbean filed a lawsuit for US$50 million after Amber Heard will repeatedly report on the alleged physical and sexual abuse she suffered throughout her marriage.

The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard began on April 11, a legal battle that dates back to a publication made by Washington Post in which they stated that The actress suffered domestic violence at the hands of her ex-husband.

Faced with this lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp, The 36-year-old actress filed a counter lawsuit for US $ 100 million accusing her ex-partner and his team of lawyers of damaging her image by defaming her.

The legal disputes between both artists began in 2016, after Amber Heard filed for divorce just a year and a half after their marriage began for alleged domestic violence.

Also read: Johnny Depp: the actor’s sarcastic responses to the Rottenborn lawyer and that fans collected on TikTok

In addition, the actress requested a restraining order against Depp for the constant abuse she suffered at the hands of who was still her husband at the time.

Three years later, the actor sued the editor of the British newspaper for defamation. The Sunwhere they called him “wife beater”but Depp’s request it was rejected by a UK court.

However, in 2022 JJohnny Depp filed a lawsuit againthis time against his ex-wife Amber Heard, establishing that his artistic career was destroyed by his accusationslosing large sums of money and achieving public contempt.

Read more: “She can react violently and will often be abusive with her partners”: A psychologist says that Amber Heard suffers from personality disorders

“Her allegations against him were false when they were made in 2016. They were part of an elaborate hoax to generate positive publicity for Ms. Heard and advance her career,” the lawsuit stated.

The repercussions that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard could face if they lose this lawsuit

Despite the evidence of the alleged abuses that both actors have presented, This trial is for defamation and only this charge will be judged.

According to Alejandro Mejía Ortiz, partner in the criminal area of ​​CMM Abogados, if Amber Heard wins the trial, Johnny Depp would not be able to obtain economic benefits and would be forced to pay for his ex-wife’s expenses during this legal battle.

“Johnny Depp would not get the compensation he is asking for of US$50 million, based on the fact that as he is a public figure, the defamation of which he was the victim has affected him in obtaining contracts, sponsorships and others. Surely the losing party in court will also be condemned to something called the procedural costs and that is to cover the expenses that the other party incurred by the fact of having filed the lawsuit, ”said the lawyer. .

It may interest you: “If I don’t leave, this is going to be a bloodbath”: Johnny Depp insists that he has been a victim of domestic violence

On the other hand, in the event that Johnny Depp wins the trial for defamation against Amber Heard, the actress He would have to pay the actor a sum for the damages he caused in his career.

“As a defendant, the consequences that the trial may have is that she be sentenced to financial liability for the fact that the judge finds that she effectively defamed and affected the name of Johnny Depp, which does not necessarily have to be that of US$50 million. , expressed Alejandro Mejía Ortiz.