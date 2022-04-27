The celebrities who support Johnny Depp in his trial against Amber Heard

If Elon Musk and James Franco are on Amber Heard’s side in the trial against Johnny Depp, he has a larger list of friends in the middle who support him unconditionally.

Day eight passes in the trial of Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard for defamation and physical abuse, in Virginia, where they strategically took the process because it is the headquarters of the Washington Post, a newspaper where the actress’s article was published talking about gender violence and insinuating that her ex-husband was completely exonerated by the laws. The Pirates of the Caribbean star took this as a move that would leave him in a bad light and sued through legal channels. She asks for 50 million dollars for damage repair, she 100. Today some audios and messages were released that would prove Johnny’s alcohol abuse, violence and manipulation of Amber; Over the weekend, the Aquaman star was denied by a cosmetics brand to distance herself from the trial and indirectly accused her of being a liar. It’s all a case. In the meantime, We tell you who are the 10 celebrities who support Depp at all costs.

Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Johnny Depp are part of the band Hollywood Vampires is totally convinced of the innocence of his partner: “I do not buy all the stories they say because I know him very well. he is a sweet person. Everything they say about him is absolutely false,” Cooper told NME.

Penelope Cruz Penélope Cruz shared credit with Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean: Sailing in Stranger Waters, and she was not indifferent to the trials against her partner: “I was impressed by his brilliance, talent and sense of humor. While we were filming the movie Javier and I appreciated how attentive, protective and careful he was with me during the pregnancy“, he described.

Javier Bardem

Penelope Cruz already said that Johnny Depp he tried as much as he could not to put her pregnancy at risk by Pirates of the Caribbean: Navigating Mysterious Waters. Javier Bardem, husband of the Spanish woman and also a participant in the production of corsairs, only has gratitude towards the star of the saga: “I support him because I always saw him as a kind and affectionate man, who listens to all those who need help. I thank him for being a free guy in his art, and the mature and kind man in his day to day life. He is a human being trapped in the lies and manipulations of toxic people“.

vanessa paradis

vanessa paradis declared in favor of her ex-husband: “He is not a violent person. We were partners for 14 years, we had two children, we raised him; is attentive, generous, kind. As they are painting it is not someone I knew. He was never aggressive with me,” she told the Virginia court, in the presence of Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard.

Winona Ryder

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder were dating for almost four years, she did not sit idly by and told her version for Time magazine: “I can only speak from my own experience and it was very different from how they say it. It was never like that with me. He did not abuse me, but I discovered a loving, protective and affectionate guy“.

Paul Bettany

The messages between Johnny Depp and Paul Bettany, before the accused was the husband of Amber Heard, they were very visceral. He severely wished her death. Betanny did not hide and spoke in favor of his friend. “It’s a complicated subject. Talking about it would complicate things. It was an unpleasant feeling that one of England’s most controversial newspapers and their lawyers were looking into my private conversations. All I can say about Johnny is that he is one of the most generous and kind gentlemen I have ever met, even in the relationships he has had.“, he told The Independent, the interpreter of Vision in Marvel.

Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne and Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne have a marriage almost as toxic as the one they had Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard, but she sided with the actor. “Both were cruel to each other, but she is not a little cornered mouse. He gave what he received. And they both drank a lot in this unhealthy relationship,” Sharon told The Talk.

sia

“I listened to all the audios and it seems to me that he is a victim of everything that happens. So I make public my support for Johnny Depp“, Sia said while being attentive to the trial between the actor and Amber Heard.

Kevin McNally

The ever-faithful Gibbs couldn’t keep quiet. Kevin McNally not only was he faithful to his great captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbeanalso in real life towards Johnny Depp: “My destiny is so linked to Johnny that I will go where he requires me.“, said the actor in case he needs it to testify in his favor and against the alleged defamation that accuses him Amber Heard.