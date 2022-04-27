The caretaker of Johnny Depp’s private island revealed a savage attack by Amber Heard on the actor

On April 11 began one of the most controversial trials in Hollywood. The film industry has an extensive record of scandals, including episodes of violence, abuse and cruel secrets. Now, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard star in the most shocking scene of recent times, since in front of Justice, they launch crossed accusations about their stormy relationship. the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean He denounced his ex-wife and claims 50 million dollars, after she made public statements about beatings she allegedly received. A large number of witnesses endorse the accounts of the two involved, and recently, it was the turn of the administrator of the actor’s private island, who gave revealing details.

The trial is expected to last six weeks and in each of the hearings there will be both Depp and Heard. Both have the place to present their witnesses and reconstruct the facts for justice to rule. In this framework, little by little episodes were known where the raw stories of violence are not lacking. Thus, it became known that the actor almost lost a finger after his then-girlfriend threw two glass bottles at him.

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard began (Photo: File)

However, it would not be the only episode in which he feared for his life during this relationship that was born in 2012 and lasted for four years. In one of the last hearings, Tara Roberts, the administrator of Depp’s private island in the Bahamasand in her story she indicated that although her outlook on romance was initially positive, that changed when she noticed certain attitudes that put her on alert.

In his testimony he went back to 2013, when the couple had an incident on the island, which is why he asked the actress to leave the place, in order to get Depp’s peace of mind. Although Heard left, a few hours later she returned.

The place in question is an island where there is a huge property that was chosen by him for his moments of rest, so it was the place where he spent his detox in 2014.

Amber Heard at the trial (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Since 2004, the actor from Charlie and the Chocolate Factoryhe owns the island he called Little Hall’s Pond Cay and what did you buy for $3.6 million. It is a site that gives you privacy, being located in the Exumas archipelago in the Bahamas. It has an extension of 14,000 m2 and has six private beaches available.

It is in this property he spent the most tense moments in search of tranquility. However, even there he would not have found peace, according to Tara’s account. Added to this episode a second that the administrator related in the trial: the moment that Amber hurt him with a metal can.

This event, according to the woman’s words, occurred when she was in charge of organizing the the couple’s wedding that took place privately in 2016. Back then, when they were finalizing the details in his office, the couple moved into the property they shared and she also went, along with her assistant.

The moment they got home, they witnessed a fight: “Amber was telling him that he was a failed actor, ‘You’re going to die a lonely fat old man’”. In addition, he heard the reproach that the actor made to his girlfriend: “You hit me with a can.” Back then, Tara decided to intervene, so she asked her boss to leave the place. When that happened, Amber tried to stop him from leaving by grabbing his clothes, hair and scratching him.

Regarding Depp’s reaction to Heard’s physical violence, the witness indicated that he remained motionless with his arms at his sides and thus reinforced the actor’s various statements in which he assured that never hit a woman, although he admitted that he verbally mistreated her. Lastly, he pointed out that she had to assist her boss who presented a swelling in your nose, due to the blows received.