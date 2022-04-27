The car that Amber Heard would have to sell if she loses the trial with Johnyy Depp

The ex-wife of Johnny Depp will have to sell several things if she loses the lawsuit against her ex-husband. Among them stands out this collection car that she owns. Keep reading and find out what car it is

April 21, 2022 12:51 p.m.

Amber Heard He has all of Hollywood behind him. The actress faces a judgment for 50 million dollars that her ex-husband started Johnny Depp. The couple formalized their courtship in 2012 and in 2015 they got married, although it lasted very little since by 2017 they were divorced. After the separation, several accusations were made by both, which led to one of the biggest scandals in recent years. Now, everything seems to come to an end with the development of a millionaire lawsuit for 50 million dollars.

Amber Heard’s career was always uphill from her first

as appearances on the big screen in films such as “pineapple express”. From that moment she was getting more and more leading roles until she was hired by DC Comics to appear in movies “Aquaman” Y “The Justice League”. Thanks to these films is that he amassed a fortune of 9 million dollars. However, if he loses the case he is going to have to sell some of his cars.

Amber Heard’s car from which she could get the most money is undoubtedly the Mercedes Benz 250 SL “pagoda” from 1967. This classic is equipped with a 2.5 liter engine and an output of 150CV. All this allows you to achieve a top speed up to 195km/h and manage to go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 11 secondssomething surprising if we take into account the time in which it was built.

What makes this car unique is the small number of copies that were manufactured. Its predecessor, the 230 SL was a resounding success among 1963 and 1966 coming to sell 19,000 units. Then this model followed, which was manufactured only in 1967 and of which they were sold only 5000 units. The following year, the 280 SL that lasted in the market until 1971.

The price of this Mercedes Benz is $200,000, something that could help pay for the lawsuit if Amber Heard loses in court. And you, What car would you sell to pay off your debts?

Amber Heard aboard her Mercedes Benz 250 SL

+ Watch the video of this classic: