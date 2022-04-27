The brutal change of image of Khloé Kardashian in recent years

While it is true that the Kardashian-Jenner clan has become known worldwide for their presence on social networks, their reality shows and their immense fortune, the constant use of aesthetic procedures and plastic surgeries is also one of the recurring themes between them.given that each of the members of the most mediatic family in the world of entertainment has undergone several aesthetic interventions to improve their appearance.

However, there is one of them that has changed drastically over the years. It is about Khloé Kardashian, the third of the sisters, who has completely transformed her face and her body with several plastic surgeries, drastically changing her natural features and her physical complexion.leading the ranking of the most operated in her family along with her sister Kylie Jenner.

The CEO of “Good American” became known worldwide in 2007 when she starred in the reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” along with her family. At first, the followers of the program began to compare her with her sisters, since she did not look anything like her. In addition, due to her weight, many reality fans began to refer to her as “the fat sister”, affecting her confidence and self-esteem.

Although he endured criticism for many years, in 2016 he decided to make a radical change in his life, after separating from professional basketball player Lamar Odom. He began to gradually lose weight and tone up his figure with a strict exercise routine.. After losing weight, the socialite became obsessed with facial surgeries and began to change everything that she did not like about her face. Experts affirm that Khloé Kardashian has invested more than 2 million dollars in plastic surgeries and aesthetic treatments to be able to live up to the image of perfection that the Kardashian empire usually sells.

However, many of these changes were the product of pressure from his family, since they told him that his natural appearance did not fit with the rest of the family, causing a bad image before his viewers.. Through a television interview they did in 2018, when she was in the second trimester of her pregnancy, the businesswoman confessed that her family pressured her to lose weight. “They all sat down with me and told me that I had to lose weight, that my figure did not help maintain the family brand and that losing a few kilos would also help my personal image,” she told Khloé. “I think you don’t have to look at what you say, but how you say it. I understand that they spoke to me from that manager vein that we all have in my family, but I admit that his words hurt me.”

According to the NW media, Khloé Kardashian no longer remembers the number of surgeries she has had on her face and it is estimated that she has had her nose operated on more than four times. The source also claimed that Khloe “has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on liposuction and various fillers on her butt and thighs.”