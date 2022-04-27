The best and worst of WWE Raw April 25, 2022

WWE RAW APRIL 25, 2022.— This Monday a new episode of Monday Night Raw was held, and the lineup for WrestleMania Backlash continues to build, making a new match for the red brand official. In addition, the theme focused on the tribute to the two decades of Randy Orton’s career. In the main event, Cody Rhodes, Ezekiel and RK-Bro defeated Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and The Usos.

THE BEST AND THE WORST OF WWE RAW APRIL 25, 2022

Here we present the best and worst of WWE Raw, in order falling:

WORST

► 3- Arm wrestling contest

Although it will probably end up being one of the most viewed things on YouTube, the segment was still not very good, either because MVP was too loud or because Lashley practically had no way to defend himself, despite showing that he was stronger than Omos.

► 2- Akira Tozawa and Tamina vs. Dana Brooke and Reggie

In a few seconds, Akira Tozawa showed how underutilized he has been in WWE, and really these segments and the 24/7 Championship are a joke, and not in a good way. Only R-Truth saves the furniture here.

► 1- Bianca Belair vs. Sonya DeVille

Fight a bit bland and predictable. Inexplicably we saw Carmella and Zelina Vega together again – even if it’s good for the women’s tag team division.

THE BEST

► 3- Tribute to Randy Orton

Randy Orton celebrated his twenty years of career and really very few can afford that luxury in WWE. Although the celebration was discreet, unlike other cases such as Triple H or The Undertaker, Orton did have his moments at the beginning and end of the program doing what he knows how to do best: RKO.

► 2- Returns of Asuka and Mustafa Ali

As had been rumored, Asuka and Mustafa Ali returned to programming after being absent for several months for various reasons, and were quickly inserted into important rivalries: The Empress of Tomorrow was paired with Becky Lynch in a rivalry that promises, while Mustafa Ali It would seem that he will rival Ciampa, although without losing sight of the United States Championship. Let’s hope, especially in the latter case, that they have the continuity they deserve on television.

► 1- Stellar event

Lots of fun here, even with the feeling that it looked like a house show, and in which Orton shone like in his old days. In general, they all performed well, although perhaps some might consider that the result could affect The Usos somewhat.