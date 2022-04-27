The 5 most shocking phrases of Johnny Depp in the trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp: I am a victim of domestic abuse 4:19

(CNN Spanish) — Johnny Depp’s testimony in the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard has revealed everything from heated arguments and violent incidents ––which escalated to the point of a severed finger–– to the actor’s alcohol consumption and the consequences that his career has suffered. . Depp sued Heard for $50 million over a 2018 opinion piece she wrote for the newspaper. The Washington Post, in which he speaks of “domestic abuse”. While he didn’t mention Depp in the post, he claims he lost multiple projects because of it and it affected his life.

Both Heard and Depp, who met in 2009 and were married from 2015-2016, have accused each other of physical violence during their relationship. Both deny the other’s claims.

For four days, Johnny Depp took the stand to testify in the case, answering questions from his attorney and Heard’s defense attorney. Recordings of some altercations between the couple were also played, and the actor delved into details of his relationship with Heard.

Now that his testimony has concluded, we leave you the 5 most shocking phrases of Depp before the court.

1. “Yes, I am”: a victim of domestic violence

On the last day that Johnny Depp took the stand, his lawyer Jessica Meyers played the recording of a conversation between the actor and Heard in 2016. There Heard expresses his concern about recovering his reputation, following press reports of abuse in their relationship. At one point she is heard telling Depp: “Tell the world, Johnny, tell them: ‘I, Johnny Depp, a man, am also a victim of domestic violence.'”

As the recording ends, Depp’s lawyer asks him, “What’s your response when Miss Heard says, ‘Tell the world, Johnny, tell them that you, Johnny Depp, a man, are also a victim of domestic violence.'” The actor’s response was direct: “I say yes, I am.”

2. “The only person I’ve abused in my life is myself.”

That same day, Depp was also questioned by Heard’s defender, Ben Rottenborn. The attorney inquired about audio recordings of his discussions with his ex-wife. And, in that sense, he asked the actor if Heard was the only person for whom his alcohol abuse had been a problem.

“Sir, if anyone had a problem with my drinking, at some point in my life, it was me,” Depp replied. “The only person I’ve ever abused in my life is myself,” he added.

3. “I didn’t want to reveal that it was Mrs. Heard who threw a bottle of vodka at me and then cut my finger.”

Depp also testified that he suffered a cut on his finger from broken glass in 2015, after Heard allegedly threw a bottle of vodka at him. The actor said that he sought medical attention, but commented in court that he at the time told other people that he had injured his finger hitting a door.

“I didn’t want to reveal that it was Mrs. Heard who threw a bottle of vodka at me and then cut my finger,” he said during his testimony. “I didn’t want to get her in trouble. I tried to make things as peaceful and easy as possible for everyone,” she added.

Recalling the event, Johnny Depp recounted: “She threw the big bottle and it made contact [con su mano] and shattered everywhere. Then I looked down and realized that the tip of my finger had been cut off.”

The actor also said that he had undergone multiple surgeries for his finger injury and had contracted Staphylococcus aureus methicillin-resistant drug (MRSA) during recovery. MRSA causes staph infections that are resistant to some antibiotics and are often difficult to treat. Dr. David Kipper, who has treated Depp, corroborated parts of Depp’s story in a statement that was played in court.

Heard’s lawyers have cited statements Depp made to ER doctors at the time to argue that Depp cut his own finger. The actor denies it. Now when asked about his actions following the injury, including using his injured finger to write on the walls with a mixture of his blood and paint, Depp confirmed that he had done so.

4. “I never got to the point of hitting Mrs. Heard in any way nor have I hit any woman in my life.”

The discussions between Depp and Heard were one of the cornerstones of the actor’s testimony. And several recordings of those altercations have been played in court. Although Depp acknowledged that they fought frequently, he said: “I never got to the point of hitting Mrs. Heard in any way nor have I hit any woman in my life.”

The actor also said he physically defended himself on a few occasions, mentioning an incident in which Heard said he injured his nose. Depp testified in court that his head collided with Heard’s forehead as he tried to “restrain” her.

“There was no intentional headbutt,” the actor said.

5. “One day you’re Cinderella, so to speak, and then in 0.6 seconds you’re Quasimodo. I didn’t deserve that.”

Johnny Depp’s career was also one of the topics addressed during his testimony. The actor pointed out that Heard’s statements impacted his work and that his career underwent changes amid allegations of abuse. “One day you’re Cinderella, so to speak, and then in 0.6 seconds you’re Quasimodo,” Depp said. “I didn’t deserve that and neither did my children, nor did the people who had believed in me all these years,” he added.

On the stand, Depp also answered a series of questions about Pirates of the Caribbeanthe popular franchise that he starred in for five films over 15 years, and his position in them.

Rottenborn, Heard’s attorney, argued that Depp was aware that he was “probably out” of the sixth film or that Disney would drop or reduce his role in it, prior to the publication of Heard’s op-ed. Depp denied it.

“I would be a real fool not to think that there was an effect on my career based on Mrs. Heard’s words. Whether they mentioned my name or not,” the actor said on the stand.

