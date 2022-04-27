That’s why Taylor Swift missed the 2022 red race

Taylor Swift shocked both fans and Grammy goers when she didn’t walk the red carpet at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The singer, who has already made album of the year for “Evermore”, has decided to leave the red carpet. It’s unknown why she decided not to attend, but she was only nominated for one tonight, so it’s a good chance she just wanted to keep things low all night. The show also takes place in Las Vegas, so you may have decided not to travel all the way to Sin City. But that doesn’t mean you don’t attend some Grammy celebrations.

Lana Del Rey posted a photo with Taylor and Jack Antonoff on the same night, so they would definitely celebrate together at some point.

Taylor and her boyfriend friend Joe Alwyn were spotted at the Oscars the week before, so she still attends the big events.

according to e! Taylor was seen talking to Zoe Kravitz “for a while” and also got cold with Hailey Bieber for a moment, but mostly “it presented an atmosphere to so many people around her. She seemed fascinated and proud to be with him ”.

Another source said the couple “were a very sweet and sweet couple and they seemed happy to be together. Taylor and Joe have been together all night. She was guiding her to introduce her to people, and Taylor also introduced people to Joe. When Joe was driving Taylor, he took her by the arm around her back ”.

Recall that Tay and Joe have been dating since they returned in the fall of 2016 and managed to keep their relationship incredibly discreet and private. They mostly do not attend public events together, although they have invested in the 2020 Golden Globes, where they were seen sitting together at a table but made sure not to take photos beforehand:

And depending on where you are on the internet, you may or may not be aware that there are also a lot of rumors going around about these two guys being involved. We have no proof of this, however!

I hope Taylor makes a surprise appearance at the awards show so I can zoom in on each Taylor screenshot all night looking for diamonds, bye!

