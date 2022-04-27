Taking a daily aspirin is no longer recommended for older adults

New research revealed new conclusions about the use of aspirin as a preventive measure against cardiovascular diseases, especially for older adults.

People over the age of 60 are now advised not to take a aspirin daily to prevent heart attacks because it has been shown that there is no benefit and there is a risk of internal bleeding.

If he Elderly already take one aspirin daily because you have suffered from a cardiovascular problem, it is advisable to consult your doctor, reads the research published in the specialized journal

Journal of American Medical Association

.

The group of experts revealed that the benefits of aspirin for the prevention of cardiovascular diseases decreases with age, so scientists recommend considering stopping treatment with aspirin around 75 years old.

They warn that the conclusions of the United States Preventive Service Task Force (USPSTF) are recommendations for the entire health sector but not the official position of the government.

In 2019, the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and the American Heart Association stopped recommending the

aspirin

daily in low doses for older adults healthy people who consume them to reduce the risk of having a heart attack.

Is aspirin recommended for the 40-59 age group?

For those in the 40-59 age group who have a 10-year risk of cardiovascular disease of 10% or greater, the recommendation is to make your own decision to consume a low dose of aspirin as a preventive measure, that is, they do not give a generalized indication.

In addition, the study advanced to age 40 the consideration of taking the aspirin as a prevention tool, but always studying each particular case and if the conditions of having at least a 10% risk of cardiovascular disease and not having a special risk of internal bleeding are met.

Another novelty pointed out by the experts is that it is not clear that the aspirin reduce your risk of colorectal cancer and your mortality

The last time the working group updated these recommendations, in 2016, it suggested that the aspirin daily could be beneficial for the prevention of colorectal cancer.

adn40, always with me. Download our

apps



pfp