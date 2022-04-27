Sylvester Stallone and his message about achieving goals

Sylvester Stallone’s entire career, which spans five decades, dates back to his early success with Rocky (1976) – he’s now hanging out with Rocky IV’s rebbot after confessing he nearly died after his fight with Dolph Lundgren, he’s also pulled out of the sequel to the Creed franchise and has said goodbye to the saga of the Mercenaries–, the well-known story of a helpless boxer who wrote and starred in it. And ever since, Stallone continues to see himself as some kind of underdog with a lot in common with that iconic character.

The 75-year-old actor frequently speaks on Instagram about the “crossroads moments” in his life. and his career in which he has felt that he faced insurmountable obstacles, from one of his first auditions, in which he learned a valuable lesson about how to recover from rejection (and scare director Woody Allen), to the later challenges, how to get that the sequel to Rocky Balboa was made despite widespread doubts that anyone would want to see a new installment after a gap of 16 years.

In a new post, Stallone shared a clip of himself he filmed during a recent visit to the Library of Congress, where he submitted one of his first pieces of writing based on the works of Edgar Allen Poe in the early 1970s, not thinking that would ever visit her. “So here I am, more than 50 years later, in the same place this cold, penniless writer with big ambitions sent his material to”said.

“This is an example that blood, sweat and dreams can come true”, detailed in the photo caption. “I wasn’t a very good student, in fact they asked me to drop out of at least a dozen schools, but once on the street I knew I had to apply myself and I started writing. I didn’t know what I was doing but I didn’t stop… As you can see see at the end of this post what can be achieved against all odds. Keep going.”

Philip Ellis

Philip Ellis is a freelance writer and journalist from the United Kingdom covering pop culture, relationships and LGBTQ+ issues.

