Superheroes top Warner premieres

Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, headlines a billboard packed with superheroes and Warner Bros showcased his next blockbusters at CinemaCon, while the Elvis by Baz Luhrmann graced the Las Vegas casino stage at the film industry gathering.

Johnson, the highest-grossing actor in Hollywood, made a surprise appearance at the event to promote his next DC movie Black Adamwhere Warner directors also confirmed that a sequel to batman by Robert Pattinson.

Other superhero sequels such as Shazam! Fury of the Gods Y Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomand the new independent film Flash.

Johnson described his character in Black Adam as a kind of ambiguous morality. “Heroes don’t kill people,” says an unseen villain, to which Black Adam replies, “Well, I do.”

Warner and Johnson are confident that Black Adamset to be released in October, be a big draw for its DC superhero movie universe, which has grossed billions of dollars but still falls short of rival record-breaking Marvel movies like Avengers: Endgame.

Johnson surprised attendees by pretending to speak from Hawaii in a video, then suddenly appearing in a room at Caesars Palace.

Beyond the dominant superhero offering, Baz Luhrmann took the stage to talk about Elviswhich opens in June and will star Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as his manager.

He described it not so much as a biopic, but more like the history of the United States in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s.

“At the center of the culture, for the good, the bad and the ugly, is the figure of Elvis Presley,” Luhrmann said, playing into the trend by referring to the music icon as “the original superhero.”

The first images of wonkastarring Timothee Chalamet as Roald Dahl’s chocolatier in his life before he opened the factory, and Don’t Worry Darling by Olivia Wilde, due out in September, a thriller inspired by movies like The Truman Show and inception.

Never-before-seen footage of legend David Bowie was also featured at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, as a preview of an alternate piece about the late musician that will be narrated by him.

Moonage Daydream will premiere next month at the Cannes festival before hitting theaters in September. It is the first film about the artist approved by his parents, who gave director Brett Morgen access to thousands of hours of interviews.

The film will be released in the United States by Neon, which also previewed clips of Crimes of the Futurea horror film directed by David Croneberg and starring Kristen Stewart, Viggo Mortensen and Lea Seydoux, due out in June.