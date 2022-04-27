One of the most popular games that can be found in the industry, such as Fortnite, is already preparing its next characters that will arrive this week at Battle Royale. As announced, iconic Street Fighter characters are coming to Fortnite this week, as part of the franchise’s 35th anniversary.

Through the official Fortnite blog, official information has been published where characters from the Street Fighter saga will arrive at the title, as has happened in previous years. In this opportunity, It’s about Blanka and Sakura, who will make their appearance with thematic customization options.

Street Fighter Characters Coming to Fortnite This Week

As we can see in the image, the characters will make their debut in the Epic Games game. Blanka’s outfit on the one hand comes with Blanka Delgado’s alternate style, inspired by Bowman Delgado from Rival Schools. Sakura’s outfit comes in the Sakura Gym alternate style, inspired by her alternate costume from Street Fighter 4, along with Sakura’s iconic shuffle victory gesture. Both the characters and the outfits can be purchased through the in-game store from April 28.

Great news and celebration for Street Fighter, that fulfills nothing more and nothing less than 35 years of existence. Undoubtedly, a good way to pay tribute to what Fortnite has accustomed us to, which is updated month after month with popular characters from pop culture, music, video games, and anime.