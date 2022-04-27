SS signs agreement with university for the benefit of medical graduates

MEXICALI.-

In order to coordinate efforts with educational institutions in health matters, the Baja California Health Secretariat signed the Academic Collaboration Agreement with Xochicalco University, so that graduates of the institution can develop their residency stage in state hospitals.

The Secretary of Health, J. Adrián Medina Amarillas, presided over the protocol act where he pointed out that these actions endorse and formalize the link between IESALUD and Xochicalco University so that they can jointly contribute to Clinical Field issues.

He commented that the signing of this agreement benefits the students of the Bachelor of Medicine, Nutrition in the Tijuana, Mexicali and Ensenada campuses, as well as the Bachelor of Nursing in Ensenada.

He mentioned that it is pleasing to see the great progress of the Xochicalco University Study Center, but above all they have demonstrated the level of preparation and high performance of their students.

Likewise, the participation of students from the clinical areas and graduates of the various degrees of this university, as well as the Undergraduate and social service internship in the institutions of the health sector, in person is ratified.

Present at the signing of the agreement were the rector of the Xochicalco University Studies Center, Jorge Mario Piñuelas Osuna, the director of ISSSTECALI, Dagoberto Valdés Juárez, the director of Quality and Health Education, Diego Fernando Ovalle Marroquín, the vice-rector of the Center for Xochicalco University Studies, Basilio A. Martínez Villa and the director of the Faculty of Medicine, José Morales Bustamante.