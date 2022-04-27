Sofía Vergara boasts a small pink bikini in the Karol G style

The actress Sofia Vergara dazzled his fans Instagram when she uploaded a selfie dressed in a tiny pink bikini. The wow factor was that she edited her hair with a color filter so that it looked like that of his compatriot Carol G.

“Inspired,” she wrote. Vergara in the photo that already adds 287 thousand reactions and tagged the interpreter of bug.

With your post, Sofia Vergara also inaugurated the bikini season.

A day before, the Colombian uploaded a throwback wearing a spectacular black bikini facing the blue sea. She added more than 100 thousand reactions and dozens of comments that praised her beauty.

Just on Sunday he captivated on the blue carpet of the after party of the oscars 2022organized by Vanity Fair. the protagonist of modern-family boasted his curvaceous silhouette when wearing a beige dress strapless by designer Mark Zunino.

She wore jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz in the form of a flower

Sofia Vergara rose to fame while co-hosting two television shows for the network Univision television in the late 1990s. His first notable work in English was in the film Chasing Daddy in 2003.

The Colombian was the highest paid actress in 2020 with earnings of $43 million dollars, according to Forbes magazine.

Its success was due to the end of the last season of the series modern-family. She later worked as a judge on the show America’s Got Talent. He also has an empire around his image, with lines of furniture, clothing and even coffee machines.

She is an ambassador for the luxury brand Dolce and Gabbana. Last year she dazzled while modeling summer collections on Instagram.