Sofía Vergara and Thalía invest in a platform of Latin influencers

Bogotá — Colombian actress Sofía Vergara and Mexican singer Thalía are among the platform’s investors influencewhich connects celebrities and cross-platform creators directly with brands, the company reported Wednesday.

Influur raised US$5 million for the purpose of expanding its operations in Latin America and the US.

The investment round was led by Point72 Ventures and in this figure, in addition to Sofía Vergara and Thalía, the businessmen of the music industry Tommy Mottola and Lex Borrero, as well as the entertainment executive Luis Balaguer.

Other Influur investors include youtuber Mexican Juan Pablo Zurita or the Venezuelan celebrity Evaluna Montaner.

The company was founded by journalists Alessandra Angelini and Paula Coleman, product manager and data analyst Valeria Angelini, and actress Fefi Oliveira.

Sofía Vergara stressed that this is “a wonderful example of the power of young Latina womenintelligent and enterprising, who work together and support each other in the technology industry and the marketing of influencers”.

The star of the American series Modern Family, Sofía Vergara from Barranquilla, is considered one of the most important Latin actresses today, helping to break stereotypes and pave the way for new generations of artists from that community in the US.

In 2020, she was listed by Forbes as the highest-paid actress in the world with $43 million that year. In 2020 she was also chosen as the best comedy actress on American television at the E! People’s Choice Awards.

At the beginning of March it was also known that the Colombian singer Maluma will become a shareholder and image of the Colombian unicorn Rappi, consolidating its presence in the world of startup after in the middle of last year it also invested in the proptech The Haus.

Maluma, 28, will be part of the communication and marketing strategy of the company, founded in 2015 in Colombia, and considered the first unicorn in the country after exceeding the valuation of US$1,000 million.

At the end of that month it was also reported that Maluma is investing in Trebela music download platform that was valued at more than $200 million in its latest funding round.

The outlook for the ecosystem of startup is vibrant and it is estimated that only in the first six months of last year were recorded 404 mega-rounds that were settled with US$134,000 million in financing.

In Latin America, according to figures from a report by TTR, Datasite and Aon, the activity of venture capital reached US$3,064 million in a total of 253 transactions in the first quarter of this year.

This result represents an advance of 8.73% in value and 5.86% in number of operations compared to the same period of the previous year, according to that report, which shows the good dynamics of the regional startup ecosystem.

According to PwC figures, between January 2016 and June 30, 2021, some 869 companies in the world achieved unicorn status by reaching a valuation of over US$1 billion and raised some US$358 billion.

“This is a milestone that was previously excessively difficult and rare. For comparison, Crunchbase reports that between 2005 and 2010 only 14 companies became unicorns,” he explains.