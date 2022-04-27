Sita Abellán and Leïti Sène will be parents this summer

Sita Abellán revealed last week that she will soon become a mother for the first time at the age of 29. The stylist from Murcia celebrities —Among her exclusive client portfolio are Kim Kardashian, Rihanna herself or J Balvin— revealed that she was pregnant through the cover of the fashion magazine Number in your edit dutch

As this newspaper has been able to confirm for the first time, the father of the baby she is expecting is the famous Catalan singer and actor Leïti Sène, known for his roles in Welcome to the familyfrom TV3, and Elite. The couple has been discreet about their relationship until a few days ago, when she shared an image showing pregnant curves with the singer and with the text “Papi xulo”.





Abellán is expecting her first child this summer and, despite being in an advanced state, she is doing very well. He continues to wear heels when he attends some appointments, such as the reopening of the iconic Loewe store in Barcelona last Thursday; a concert by Sène at the Razzmatazz room on Friday, in which she also took the stage; and a shopping trip with Rihanna, of which he has shared images this Monday.

For his part, the singer of wowwho is on tour in Spain and who will perform a concert next Saturday in Madrid, has shared a drawing on his social networks in which he appears with Abellán showing off his incipient belly.

The royal blue tone (or royal) is the hair color with which it seems that Abellán feels more comfortable for quite some time. That nuance in her hair has become a feature that makes her recognizable above any aesthetic or eccentric look that she chooses.









read also

alex jover

The stylist and Rihanna are now at very similar times in their lives, but their relationship goes back a long way. Rihanna, who is going to have her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, saw Abellán through Instagram in 2015 and wanted him to star in her music video for Bitch Better Have My Money. They have been good friends ever since.

“Rihanna does not stop shining and she does it even more when you talk to her and you realize that she is also a very special person inside,” she told fashion in 2005 after what was the first of many high-level international collaborations for Abellán. His first major public project was the controversial Loewe advertisement in 2012.