Show. Camila Cabello is the new testimonial of Victoria’s Secret.

Camila Cabello

The singer was chosen for the marketing campaign of the Bombshell fragrance.

Camila Cabello is the new face of Victoria’s Secret Bombshell fragrance.

The famous lingerie brand has announced that it has chosen the star of “Havana” for the role of testimonial of the new marketing campaign of the famous perfume. Additionally, Camila will appear in the company’s first ever bilingual ad.

“To me, Bombshell represents exactly who you are and the courage to celebrate who you are,” said the 25-year-old. “I am thrilled to join Victoria’s Secret and embrace the Bombshell in every woman.”

The scent is a timeless mix of fresh peonies, exotic fruits, citrus and Madagascar vanilla orchids.

Raùl Martinez, creative director of Victoria’s Secret, said he was delighted to be able to collaborate with the superstar.

“On set Camilla shone with her own light all day and didn’t need to be direct, her vitality and confidence shone in an organic way,” said Martinez. “It was a celebration of her and her personality that brought about this fragrance and this campaign.”

Covermedia