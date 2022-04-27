Shawn Mendes published a sad letter and it would be for his ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello

It seems that now, it is Shawn Mendes who suffers the consequences of having separated from Camila Cabello, because at first it was she who was affected by the decision.

While the Canadian prepares his next world tour, the singer also released a song in which he talks about his breakup with Camila, it is “When You’re Gone”, a song in which he deals with the process of losing someone. “As one gets older, he begins to feel that he wants to keep pushing the limits,” says the musician, who also confirms that he has matured in his profession and, above all, in the time of the pandemic.

The same space that was decisive for their relationship to end, because the Cuban did not feel well despite the fact that, at the end, both affirmed that they loved each other and that they would continue as very good friends.

The truth is that now Mendes has expressed himself on his Twitter profile with a text where he tells how he currently feels. So far we have met a very spiritual and thoughtful Shawn, which he revealed in an open letter posted on his personal account.

“Sometimes I ask myself what I should do with my life and I always answer: ‘tell the truth, be true’, even though I think that’s the most difficult thing. I am afraid that if people know and see the truth, they will think badly of me and get bored. So, in those moments when I feel down, I hide it. The truth is that I am a 23-year-old boy who constantly feels like he is flying while drowning. Maybe that’s what you have to feel in your 20s, I don’t know or it’s just me”, that’s how the singer’s letter began.

Who shortly after continued to express everything he felt at that moment, opening his heart and mind to those who follow him on the social network: “The truth is that I want to show myself 100% sincere to the world, and that I don’t care what people think , feel free, even if it is complicated most of the time. My truth is that, even when I am successful, I find it difficult to feel that I am not giving it my all, and I focus on what I do not have, forgetting everything that I do. I am overwhelmed and overstimulated. But I’m fine, just telling the truth. I like to think that perhaps by saying this, it will resonate with someone, ”concluded his open letter.

Of course, there have been many followers of the musician who have expressed their support and commitment to him: “Shawn, baby, just be yourself, but it’s okay to reserve your true feelings and keep some things private and sacred just for you and those few like family and close friends, to protect you from the overly demanding public. Keep doing your music and have fun, ”commented one of his faithful followers.

For now, the last message left by the singer was responding to a user who quoted his tweet “This feels like a hug from him”, to which Shawn immediately replied “I’m very happy, this is definitely a hug from me part”.

Learn about the news in this video: